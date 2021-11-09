How to Be Awesome at Fortnite?

Google Images

I still hear the RPG Jack O’ Lantern’s laugh in my nightmares. I’ve been playing Fortnite Battle Royale for almost a year now. Since the release of its game, I’ve earned over 730 wins with 11,000 kills. I have plenty of other stats that confirm my credibility, but I’m here to offer you advice on getting better.

Before getting into all the details the number one thing if you want to get better is to practice. Simple enough, right? Well just like anything, what you practice and how you go about it impact improvement. Putting in the many hours on the game will make you improve regardless, but we are trying to lessen the learning curve here so you can impress your friends, outbuild that tough teammate, or clutch that 1 v 2.

Basic Tips:

Drop at a place you know well. Somewhere far away from other competitors. (Motel, lucky landing, flush factory, junk junction, lonely lodge, etc.) Turn headphones on all audio. Wearing headphones lets you hear enemy footsteps, chests, airdrops, enemy fighting, etc. Essential inventory: Make sure you have the basics. AR, Shotgun, SMG, Heals/shield, sniper. Fill your best loadout as fast as you can. Health. Find shields and stockpile them all. 100 shield is critical to survival. Materials: try to get 999+ wood as quickly as you can. Running out of resources is a death sentence. Avoidance is key. If you want the best chance to win. Limiting the number of fights is a must.

Advanced Tips:

