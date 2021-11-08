EDG Crowned for the League of Legends World Championship 2021

The League of Legends World Championship wrapped up over the weekend, concluding another season of the premier esports scene. The grand finals pitted the reigning LPL champions EDward Gaming against the reigning LCK champs DAMWON Gaming, over a best-of-five series to determine who would be dubbed the latest world champion.

The series went down to the wire, with both teams trading blows until the final game, which lasted for over 41:00 minutes, had concluded, seeing EDward manage to prevail over DAMWON to take the series and championship.

The win has rewarded EDward with $489,500 in cash prizes, and even saw the team's mid-laner Lee "Scout" Ye-chan awarded the prestigious Finals MVP award.

Now that the grand finals have wrapped, all eyes are on the next season of competitive LoL, which for Europe and the LEC will begin on January 14, 2022 with the next Spring season.

About EDG

Edward Gaming is a professional esports organization based in Shanghai, China. EDG's League of Legends team competes in the League of Legends Pro League and plays home games at the Shanghai Electric Industrial Park.

About LoL World Championship

The League of Legends World Championship (commonly abbreviated as Worlds) is the annual professional League of Legends world championship tournament hosted by Riot Games and is the culmination of each season. Teams compete for the champion title, the 70-pound (32-kilogram) Summoner's Cup, and a multi-million-dollar championship prize. In 2018, the final was watched by 99.6 million people, breaking 2017's final viewer record. The tournament has been praised for its ceremonial performances while receiving attention worldwide due to its dramatic and emotional nature.

The League of Legends World Championships has gained tremendous success and popularity, making it among the world's most prestigious and watched tournaments, as well as the most-watched video game in the world. Due to its success, esports scenes became prominent and widely seen as a potential Olympics event, already being included as a medal event in the 2022 Asian Games. The tournament rotates its venues across different major countries and regions each year. South Korea's T1 is the most successful team in the tournament's history, having won three world championships.