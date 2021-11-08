Steam Black Friday Game Deals 2021

We’re all enthusiastic about games, which means that we’re hawk-eyed when looking for the Steam Black Friday deals of 2021. We’re bound to see some excellent deals come forward on some of your favorite games from 2021 and before, with many of them hitting historical lows on Valve’s absolutely huge platform. This means that we’re going to go through everything that you can expect from the Steam Black Friday deals of 2021, including AAA, Indie, VR games, and many, many more. We could see thousands of games on sale on Steam this Black Friday, but no worries, we’ve got you covered.

When will the Sale Start?

The Steam Autumn Sale 2021 dates are set to run from November 24 to 30 - which, if you're counting, is two days before Black Friday through the day after Cyber Monday. Yeah, Valve knows what it's doing.

Other Sales Dates Announced

Always one of the biggest events in Steam's calendar, the Steam Winter Sale 2021 dates will stretch from December 22 to January 5, 2022. That's two full weeks of discounts, so you'd better start budgeting accordingly.

Those are the only official dates so far, but it's safe to assume that Valve will keep rolling into the new year with the usual Lunar New Year and Summer sales when it's ready.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLK5v_0cpmkURS00
Google Images

Steam Black Friday Autumn Sale 2021

It’s not long now until you can fill your library with lots of Steam Black Friday treats. Until then, we’ve summarized some of the games that we could expect to see a significant discount on this Black Friday, by genre below.

AAA Popular Titles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHoSI_0cpmkURS00
Google Images

Some of the more popular games, we’re talking the flashier titles with million-dollar budgets, will feature here. Last year we saw blockbuster titles like GTA 5 come with some excellent discounts, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see big titles getting slashed in 2021. This year, we’re looking for discounts on:

  • Far Cry 6
  • Halo Infinite
  • Deathloop
  • Resident Evil Village
  • FIFA 22
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Battlefield 2042

FPS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MkG4X_0cpmkURS00
Google Images

There are definitely going to be a few FPS games getting a discount, as they are incredibly popular over on PC. We saw Far Cry 5 with a 50% cut in 2019. We will have all the best FPS deals here when the time comes. We’ll be looking for deals on games like:

  • Halo The Master Chief Collection
  • Halo Infinite
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard

RPG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ner6s_0cpmkURS00
Google Images

There will be a whole bunch of AAA, indie, and MMORPG games getting a discount on Black Friday. We saw Final Fantasy 15 offered at half price in 2019, so fingers crossed for more the same. This year, we’re looking for deals on great titles like these:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • New World
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Tales of Arise
  • Valheim
  • Dark Souls III

Battle Royale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BE7uR_0cpmkURS00
Google Images

We’ve seen a deluge of AAA and indie Battle Royale titles explode onto the market in recent years, but this has not stopped the Battle Royale craze in 2021. We might be seeing a few indie Battle Royale titles make the Black Friday sales, so keep your eyes on the prize. This Black Friday, we’re looking for deals on games like:

  • Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout
  • Apex Legends
  • Hunt: Showdown

Racing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13hLzU_0cpmkURS00
Google Images

With the release of brand-new racing titles this year, we can almost certainly see some large discounts on some of the latest and greatest that the genre has to offer. There are so many racing games being released on PC, it is pretty much guaranteed they will be featuring for Black Friday. Hopefully, we’ll see some Steam Store Sale discounts on games like:

  • Forza Horizon 5
  • iRacing

RTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09E1Cs_0cpmkURS00
Google Images

An ever-popular genre on PC has been RTS titles. In 2019, games like Total War: Warhammer 2 had a huge 50% off so it wouldn’t be surprising to see similar discounts on RTS games this year too! We’re keeping an eye out for deals on games like:

  • Total War: Warhammer
  • Age of Empires IV
  • The Rift Breaker

VR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBQxm_0cpmkURS00
Google Images

With the Virtual Reality boom not slowing down, we will probably be seeing a good collection of VR games featured this year with massive discounts to boot. The VR titles we’re looking for this year are:

  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Beat Saber
  • Phasmophobia
  • The Forest
  • Eye of the Temple
  • Boneworks
  • Fallout 4 VR
  • GORN

