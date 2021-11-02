Upcoming RPGs from November to December 2021

Google Images

Hi there, gamers out there, November has just arrived. That also means the year of 2021 is about to come to an end. But hey, no worries, we have prepared lists of all the upcoming exciting RPG titles for ya. You will never be alone in these wonderful worlds of RPG.

1. November 2021 RPGs

Tales of Luminaria [Mobile] - November 4

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi [PC] - November 4

Blue Reflection: Second Light [PS4/Switch/PC] - November 9

Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster [PC/Mobile] - November 10

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [PS5/PS4/XS/XB1/PC] - November 11

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic [Switch] - November 11

Alchemic Cutie [PC] - November 12

Shin Megami Tensei V [Switch] - November 12

The Waylanders [PC] - November 12 (Exiting Early Access)

Undungeon [XB1/PC] - November 18

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl [Switch] - November 19

Death's Door [PS5/PS4/Switch] - November 23

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker [PS5/PS4/PC] - November 23

2. December 2021 RPGs

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos [PS5/XS] - December 3

Spellforce III Reforced [PS5/PS4/XS/XB1] - December 7

Thymesia [PC] - December 7

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX [Switch/Mobile/PC] - December 9

Demon Gaze Extra [PS4/Switch] - December 9

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth [PS5/PS4/XS/XB1/Switch] - December 16*

3. Undated 2021 RPGs

Alaloth: Champions of the Four Kingdoms [PS4/XB1/Switch/PC]

Alchemic Cutie [Switch]

ANNO: Mutationem [PS4/PC]

Dandy Ace [PS4]

Death's Gambit: Afterlife [PS4]

Enclave [PS4/XB1/Switch]

Expeditions: Rome [PC]

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster [PC/Mobile]

Frozen Flame [PC] (Entering Early Access)

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder [PS4/XB1/Switch/PC]

Glitched [PC]

Gnosia [PC]

Loop Hero [Switch]

Moon [PS5/PS4/PC]

No Place for Bravery [Switch/PC]

Radio the Universe [PC]

Rogue Lords [PS4/XB1/Switch]

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright [XB1/PC]

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story [PS5/PS4/XS/XB1/Switch/PC]

Rune Factory 4 Special [PS4/XS/XB1/PC]

SpellMaster: The Saga [PC] (Entering Early Access)

Tale of Ronin [PC]

Unsouled [PC]

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2 [PC] (Entering Early Access)

Wartales [PC] (Entering Early Access)

We Are The Caretakers [XS/XB1]

Wolfstride [PC]

Young Souls [PS4/XB1/Switch/PC]

Zengeon [PS4/XB1]

Zoria: Age of Shattering [PC]

Of all the titles above, which one are you most excited about?