Call of Duty or Free Fire or PUBG?

This is a bit tricky to answer.

They are all good in their places. I’m mainly a COD Mobile player, but I have played Free Fire and PUBG as well.

Let’s talk about them all.

1. Free Fire

This game is developed mainly for low-end devices, so it will work on a vast basis. It is approximately 500–600 MB. The graphics are a bit cartoonish, but that’s what you can expect from a 500–600 MB game. The controls are fine. You have a separate button for sprinting, and I personally do not like that. Except that, it’s a good game and if you have a low-end device, you can surely go for it. There are many glitches and bugs in this game as well. The guns do not have any recoil. Overall, it’s a 7/10 for me.

2. PUBG Mobile

This game is I think better than Free Fire. But you need to have a good device to play this (Unless you are playing PUBG Mobile Lite, which is designed for low-end devices.) The graphics are great and the movements are realistic. The controls are good, It was 1.9 GB, I think before the ban. The maps are dynamic and it has many of them (Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi and Livik). I have not played it for a long time, so sorry if I miss out on some more details. I have experienced some lag in this as well. Overall, it’s a 9/10 for me.

3. Call Of Duty Mobile

This game is for high-end devices. The graphics are realistic and the controls are great. It features both FPS multiplayer mode and battle royale. It’s around 1.9 GB as well. It does not feature many battle royale maps, but there is a ton of Multiplayer maps. It also features many game modes. Contains characters from different Call Of Duty franchises and has a vast variety of weapons. It has chopiness and lag, but it’s a good game. It’s a bit soldier-y as well. Overall, 9/10 .

This is just my opinion.

Feel free to comment on any mistake or so in my answer.

Sorry if I have offended any Free Fire, PUBG, or CODM player.