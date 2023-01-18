Woman Leads CHP on Chase to Arroyo Grande

On Tuesday evening a California Highway Patrol officer attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not slow down or stop when the Officer attempted to stop the vehicle.

After running the license plate on the back of the vehicle, it did not match the vehicle it was on. The vehicle continued northbound on 101 through Santa Maria with several spike strip attempts by CHP. A Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office K9 joined the pursuit.

The suspects vehicle as she left it in front of Chevron. Damage from an accident and missing tires from spike strips. Photo by Ment Media

The suspect did stop on Highway 101 just south of Nipomo but then continued on. The vehicle then struck another vehicle near the Willow Road Exit and continued Northbound. CHP Helicopter H-70 joined the pursuit as well at this point.

Officers and Deputies ready K9 and Pepperball Launchers Photo by Ment Media

The vehicle exited US 101 in Arroyo Grande and pulled into the Chevron station located on Grand Avenue just off the freeway.

The female driver of the vehicle then ran inside the store and locked herself in a restroom. San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Arroyo Grande Police Department Officers joined and attempted to lure her out of the bathroom with the aid of a K9 Deputy. The suspect was eventually taken into custody in the store. The suspect was transported to Santa Barbara County Jail for unknown charges.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE

Notes:

The woman arrested in presumed innocent until adjudicated guilty by a court of law.

Follow Ment Media for more Breaking News and Public Safety Incident Coverage.