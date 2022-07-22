Structure Fire displaces 10 in Los Alamos

Structure Fire Los Alamos, CA July 21, 2022 Ben Parliament / Ment Media

At 12:50pm Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the Rancho Alamo Trailer Park in Los Alamos, CA located just off Highway 101 for a mobile home fire. Arriving units found a fully engulfed mobile home with surrounding brush on fire and several nearby structures threatened. All occupants were reported out and Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office assisted with evacuations of nearby residents.

A 2nd Alarm was requested as well as water tenders and air support unit due to there being no water accessible by nearby hydrants and the spread to vegetation. Neighbors in the area reported a water main break about an hour before the blaze started. Firefighters were also seen using water from a residents pool in the complex while they waited for more water.

The fire spread to surrounding homes and a field. Heavy suppression efforts were made to protect the other structures and contain the vegetation fire.

SBCO Fire PIO gave the final update of 2 homes destroyed, 1 home moderately damaged with a total of 8 adults and 2 children being displaced between the 3 homes and an total of 3.7 acres of vegetation burned.

AMR Santa Barbara sent an ambulance to standby and two firefighters were treated at the scene of the fire for heat exhaustion and were released after recovering.

The fire was completely knocked down about an hour after first units arrived on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

View video linked below for footage of the efforts to suppress the fire.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ED-ecwG3tc