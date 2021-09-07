Brooklyn, NY

Nothing New at 182 Flatbush Avenue - Just This Snapchat Mural

Melissa Toldy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xtUUk_0bp2AdPN00
Snapchat mural at 182 Flatbush AveMelissa Toldy

Brooklyn, NY - Last Tuesday, on the last day of August, I watched painters put the finishing touches on a new Snapchat mural covering the old Triangle Sports building at 182 Flatbush Avenue. I snapped a few photos of the building, wondering who, if anyone, still uses Snapchat?

Later that day, I saw an Instagram post with a photo of the triangle-shaped building on the corner of 5th Avenue and Dean Street, with the question: What’s this new place opening up?

The answer is, nothing. One IG user commented: It’s a new Snapchat ad! Yes, it’s a paint job, but nothing more. Despite the bright yellow and black images (of animals inside a boat?), the space inside remains empty. The three-story structure has been vacant since 2012 when then-owner Henry Rosa sold the property for just over $4 million to RedSky Capital, who subsequently sold it for $7 million to Hidrock Properties in 2019.

Still, the Snapchat mural is a welcome change, even if its impact is only surface level. For years now, the space at 182 Flatbush Ave has been a depressing eyesore. Situated directly across the street from the Barclays Center, one would think that investors would have done something interesting with the unique structure. Aside from a dilapidated Adidas campaign covering the windows on the first floor for a few years, the space has been largely neglected, with boarded-up windows on the upper levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2euvrz_0bp2AdPN00
Snapchat mural at 182 Flatbush AvenueMelissa Toldy

If you are unfamiliar with this part of Brooklyn, you might never guess that its previous tenant, the aptly-named Triangle Sports, occupied the building for nearly a century. Check out the New York Public Library’s archive for a photo from 1942, showing the “Triangle Store” facade, back when they sold guns. By the 1980s, the name had changed to Triangle Sports. You can see the new storefront in a photo from the New York City Municipal Archives’ Department of Finance Collection.

Triangle Sports shut down nearly 10 years ago, not due to loss of business, but simply because the owners were ready to retire. If anything, with the Barclays Center opening up in 2012, Triangle Sports would have seen an increase in sales with the increase in foot traffic. Patch reported that Henry Rosa didn’t want to sell to any business that would be “detrimental” to the neighborhood. But so far, no new businesses have occupied the space.

So, who still uses Snapchat? A lot of young people, apparently. This Sunday, the Barclays Center will be hosting the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, guaranteeing a large number of eyes on that corner of Flatbush Ave. I’m curious how long the Snapchat mural will stay up. I’m also curious how much longer the building itself will remain empty.

Do you remember the old Triangle Sports store at 182 Flatbush Avenue? Did you know it had been there for nearly a century?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer living in Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY
577 followers

More from Melissa Toldy

New York City, NY

New York Films Across a Century, Now Screening on Criterion Channel

What’s your favorite film that takes place in New York City? The question might be a tough one to answer, considering how many movies are made here. Where I live in Brooklyn, I often see signs posted on street lights, announcing an upcoming film shoot. Days later, those long movie set trailers line the block. So not only are there thousands of existing films, dating back to the dawn of cinema, there are new films constantly being made that feature NYC as a backdrop, or even as a main character in the story.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Did a Gypsy Moth Infestation Lead to These Spectacular Astronomical Illustrations? Or Is It the Other Way Around?

In case you missed it, the spotted lanternfly has arrived in New York City. The invaders were first seen last year in Staten Island, but they have been in the United States (identified in Pennsylvania) since 2014. New Yorkers have been posting updates on Twitter, announcing sightings in every borough and several public parks.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Farewell to Bosie Tea Parlor

As we say goodbye to summer, and the weather begins to cool down in New York City, you may find yourself craving a nice cup of hot tea. Unfortunately, your options for finding one have narrowed, now that Bosie Tea Parlor in Greenwich Village has officially closed.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Fleishers Reopens September 29, but Who Will Shop at the Craft Butchery Now?

Brooklyn, NY - If your local butcher shop was perpetually running out of meat, would you suspect their shortage was due to high demand or low supply? Fleishers Craft Butchery in Park Slope is a popular destination for meat eaters. I don’t eat meat often, but when I do, I always go to Fleishers. Sometimes, I buy a whole chicken. Other times, I purchase sausage.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Need a Parking Spot in Park Slope? Grab Your Scooter and Safety Cones

You don’t need to own a car in New York City. I have lived here for over a decade, and I manage fine without one. Occasionally, my partner talks about buying a car, citing all the fun possibilities a vehicle might open up for us. Like loading the trunk with groceries from Costco. Or taking a quick trip upstate sans the hassle of a rental car.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC September 2021 Reopening: Broadway, Oyster Bar, Cruise Ships, Village Vanguard, and Public Schools

New York City - By September 13, the new Key to NYC program will be enforced. Many indoor spaces, such as restaurants, bars, museums, and gyms, will require vaccination proof for patrons and employees.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Office of Nightlife to Host “Key to NYC” Update Webinar on September 1, 2021

New York City - Nightlife and hospitality businesses are invited to a webinar hosted by the NYC Office of Nightlife tomorrow, September 1 from noon until 1:30 pm. The presentation will include updates about the new vaccination mandate, known as the “Key to NYC” program.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

7 Free Outdoor Movies Playing Tonight, August 27, Across the Five Boroughs

Summer events are slowly winding down in New York City, but the Movies Under the Stars series will continue through the end of September. Tonight, you can catch seven free movie screenings across the five boroughs.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Stargaze, Obama Portraits, Parade Pop-Up, and More This Friday, August 27, 2021: Events Happening in New York City

How will you spend the last Friday of August 2021 in New York City? Looking for some last-minute ideas? Check out the events listed below. Some of them are one-night affairs, such as the Sunset on the Hudson outdoor concert and Journey to the Stars series; others last for the weekend, like the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival and the Parade Daisy Market. A few mark the opening night for an ongoing event, including the new Candyman movie release and the Obama Portraits tour at the Brooklyn Museum.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Croffle What? New Baked Goods, Ice Cream, and Specialty Cakes Available Now in New York City

What’s for dinner? Wait, let’s replace that tired question with a more interesting one: What’s for dessert? In New York City, the answer could be as simple as pie or as confusing as a croffle. Check out some of the newest treats on offer across the five boroughs.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Labor Day Weekend 2021: 5 Events for End of Summer Fun

Are you ready to celebrate the end of summer? Maybe “celebrate” isn’t the right word. Are you ready for one last hurrah before fall officially descends on the city, ushering in pumpkin-spice-everything and window displays decked out with ornamental gourds?

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Poster House Reopens September 2 With 4 New Museum Exhibitions

Chelsea, NY - The first museum in the United States dedicated entirely to posters will reopen next Thursday (September 2) with four new exhibitions. Subjects include American commercial illustrations, Blaxploitation film posters from the 1970s, posters for the Lincoln Center when it originally opened in 1962, and promotional ads for sporting events and musical concerts.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Closing Soon: Last Chance to See KAWS, Wu Tsang, Creatures of Light at AMNH, and More NYC Museum Exhibits

New York City - The weather has been atrociously humid lately. If you've been thinking about cooling off at a nearby museum, you might want to check out the soon-to-be-closed exhibits below.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Late Summer Blooms in Brooklyn: Scarlet Sage, Caladium Bicolor, Goldenrod, and More

Brooklyn, NY - Moments before Hurricane Henri rolled into town, disrupting the Central Park Homecoming Concert and forcing most New Yorkers indoors, I took a stroll through Brooklyn’s Prospect Park and the surrounding neighborhood along the northwest edge of Grand Army Plaza.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Milk Bar Cookies Spotted at 7th Avenue Gourmet Grocery Store in Park Slope

Brooklyn, NY - Notice anything strange about the photo above? Yeah, those are Milk Bar cookies sitting on a shelf next to other packaged goods. What?! Apparently, the award-winning bakery started selling their cookies in grocery stores last October, beginning with a rollout at Target.

Read full story

What “The Green” Feels Like at Lincoln Center’s Grassy Art Installation

Lincoln Square, NY - For a few more weeks, you can experience a strange sensation at Josie Robertson Plaza. The iconic Revson Fountain at Lincoln Center is currently surrounded by what looks like grass. Actually, it is grass, just not the kind that grows naturally from the ground.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New “Mental Health for All” Website Connects New Yorkers to Free Services

New York City - Yesterday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray announced the launch of Mental Health for All. The website and public education campaign offers a comprehensive view of all mental health resources available to New Yorkers, including substance misuse support.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Want to Hear a Story Over the Phone? Call the Brooklyn Public Library

Free events in New York City never cease to amaze me. During the summer, there are a ton of outdoor concerts, movies, and performances happening across the five boroughs. You can easily be entertained here, without spending a penny. But what if you’re unable to leave the house? Or what if there’s a pandemic going on, and you prefer to stay safe at home? Also: It’s been really hot and humid outside lately.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Dizzy’s Club Reopens Tomorrow with Herlin Riley Quintet

One of the best jazz venues in New York City reopens tomorrow, August 19. Dizzy’s Club will be hosting the Herlin Riley Quintet for the next four days with evening performances at 7:30 and 9:30 pm.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy