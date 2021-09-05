Farewell to Bosie Tea Parlor

Melissa Toldy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31sbZQ_0bnLogGQ00
tea service at Bosie Tea PalorMelissa Toldy

As we say goodbye to summer, and the weather begins to cool down in New York City, you may find yourself craving a nice cup of hot tea. Unfortunately, your options for finding one have narrowed, now that Bosie Tea Parlor in Greenwich Village has officially closed.

All of us at Bosie want to thank our loyal customers for their support over the last 10 years. It is heartbreaking to have to announce the end of our story. Thank you very much.

I read the above message a few days ago on their website. For months now, I have been checking the page regularly for updates. Sometimes the message at the top of their homepage indicated that they would be opening soon. Then, around May, the message became vague. There was no scheduled reopening date, just an indefinite promise, “Hope to see you soon.”

The news, for me, isn’t as crushing as it might have been a few years ago. When the tea parlor moved from its cozy location on Morton Street to a larger space on Laguardia Place in 2019, I already began to grieve. For a few weeks, I didn’t know about the new space. So when I saw the papered-up storefront on Morton, I figured Bosie was gone for good.

Losing Bosie felt like losing a part of my personal history. My mother met my partner for the first time at Bosie, nearly ten years ago. When friends visited from out of state, I would often recommend Bosie as a meeting spot. We would sip tea and reconnect over a shared plate of macarons. Bosie was also one of those places where I could sit alone with a good book, finding refuge off bustling Bleecker Street.

Unfortunately our timing to expand Bosie into a big and better concept just did not work well with the pandemic. Despite the help we have received from the government we do not have enough funding to be able to pay all our debts, the back rent for the past year and have the financing to reopen. We sadly have to announce that Bosie is now going to close permanently though the concept and the dream will always remain open in our hearts.

The above message was posted on Bosie’s Facebook page on August 22, 2021. Like most closures on and around Bleecker Street, theirs is due to financial reasons. I can’t say I’m surprised, but I’m still disappointed. By the time I realized that Bosie had opened in a new location on Laguardia, I felt happy for their success. However, for me, the personal attachment had waned.

I hoped to form new memories at the Laguardia location. If it wasn’t for the pandemic, maybe I would have had the chance. I was only able to visit the new space a handful of times, and even though the tea was just as satisfying, the ambience had shifted entirely. Bosie felt more like a restaurant than a tea parlor on Laguardia. Whereas on Morton, the cramped space offered a kind of intimacy.

Did you ever spend an afternoon at Bosie Tea Parlor? Where will you go for a nice cup of hot tea, now that the space on Laguardia has closed permanently?

Published by

Writer living in Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY
568 followers

