Croffle What? New Baked Goods, Ice Cream, and Specialty Cakes Available Now in New York City

What’s for dinner? Wait, let’s replace that tired question with a more interesting one: What’s for dessert? In New York City, the answer could be as simple as pie or as confusing as a croffle. Check out some of the newest treats on offer across the five boroughs.

Croffles from Croffle House

Is it a croissant? Or is it a waffle? Neither. Both. It’s a croffle. Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside. Croffle House in Flushing Queens sells this unique treat, no doubt inspired by the super-popular cronut created by the pastry chef Dominique Ansel.

The bakery cafe opened in January this year, introducing its croffle, along with “mochidonuts” and the “cutest” macaroons. Their croffles come with a variety of toppings. I highly recommend scrolling through their Instagram. If you can’t make it out to Flushing, at least you can enjoy the gorgeous photos.

Merveilleux from Aux Merveilleux de Fred

Although this French bakery has been in New York City’s West Village since 2015, they recently opened a Flagship store near Bryant Park. They specialize in a small cake made with two light meringues fit together like a sandwich, covered in whipped cream. Shaved chocolate adds an elegant finishing touch.

The founder, Frédéric Vaucamps, reworked a centuries-old Belgian recipe to concoct a lighter merveilleux, eventually changing his shop’s name to reflect this signature cake. His enterprise has been operating since the 1980s, and they have shops all over the world.

Plum Tart from Dinner Party

There’s a new picnic-themed dining spot in Fort Greene, Brooklyn called Dinner Party. The menu changes daily, but it always includes an intriguing dessert item. In the past, they have served plum tart with lime cream, Mayan chocolate pudding, and strawberry-blueberry shortcake.

Picnics and dinners are offered Tuesday through Saturday. On Sundays, they serve brunch at 11:00 am. Their Instagram recommends contacting them in advance to secure a dine-in seat.

In-House Ice Cream Banana Split from Old John’s Diner

After 70 years serving classic diner fare on the Upper West Side, Old John’s Luncheonette closed down during the pandemic. A few months ago, the place was resurrected by restaurateur Louis Skibar in its same location on Amsterdam Avenue.

Now called Old John’s Diner, the new menu offers ice cream made in-house. These homemade (and generous) scoops can be sampled in a gorgeous banana split. There’s even a roasted banana ice cream flavor. Egg creams, milkshakes, and traditional pies are also available.

