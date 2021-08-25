New York City, NY

NYC Labor Day Weekend 2021: 5 Events for End of Summer Fun

Central Park's Sheep Meadow

Are you ready to celebrate the end of summer? Maybe “celebrate” isn’t the right word. Are you ready for one last hurrah before fall officially descends on the city, ushering in pumpkin-spice-everything and window displays decked out with ornamental gourds?

Labor Day is around the corner. How will you spend the first weekend in September? If you’re looking for ideas, check out the events below.

Pinknic

This two-day event promises to “transform Governors Island into a pink-and-white playground of epic proportions.” As I write this, there are still tickets available for Sunday, September 5. Cost is $119. Saturday shows are sold out.

What is Pinknic? It’s a music festival where guests are encouraged to wear pink or white clothing. This summer marks the five-year anniversary of the event. Along with world-class DJs and live bands, Pinknic offers a culinary feast and “an homage to rosé.”

Times Square Wheel

From noon to midnight, you can ride the pop-up ferris wheel in Times Square. The 110-foot ride offers “sensory overload by billions [of] pixels,” according to the official website for Times Square Wheel. The ride closes on September 12.

Regular tickets cost $20. You can skip the line if you hand over $35. Kids can ride for $15, but they must stand at least 54 inches tall and be between the ages of 5 and 10. Riders between 42” and 54” will need a supervising companion to join them on the ferris wheel.

Movies Under the Stars

The NYC Parks Department will be hosting a few more outdoor movie screenings before the cool weather rolls in. Their summer movie series, Movies Under the Stars, is free and features many kid-friendly screenings.

For Labor Day Weekend, you can watch Playmobil the Movie, Wonder Woman 1984, and Trolls World Tour on Friday, September 3. Saturday movies include Sister Act (starring Whoopi Goldberg) and Countryman.

Electric Zoo

Another music festival, another island. This time, it’s electronic. Electric Zoo Supernaturals will be taking place Friday through Sunday of Labor Day weekend. The “complete out-of-this world experience” will be hosted on Randall’s Island.

You can buy tickets for one-day, two-day, or three-day passes. Prices range from $100 to $1,000 depending on whether you want general admission, VIP, or Platinum badges.

Richmond County Fair

If you’ve been wanting to try out the new “fast ferry” service to Staten Island, you can use Labor Day Weekend as the perfect opportunity. Richmond County Fair will be open from noon to 6 pm, Friday through Sunday.

As “the most complete living history museum in New York City,” the historic town demonstrates colonial pastimes, such as hearth cooking and carpentry. There will be carnival rides and games, plus live performances on two stages. Tickets range from $4 to $10.

