5 Places to Get (Delicious) Bagels in Lancaster, PA

Photo by Photo by Vicky Ng on Unsplash

Bagels are best when they're tender and easy to bite through but still have that crackling sound from the crust.

In Lancaster, PA, we have plenty of options. Here are 5 places to get bagels in the area, a mix of top-rated spots and personal favorites:

Zig's Bakery

Zig's Bakery & Cafe, a spacious farm-style cafe a few minutes outside the center of Lititz, serves outstanding bagels. The cafe is located inside Brick Gables, an old barn turned into a beautiful and rustic event venue.

My favorite is the sun-dried tomato bagel with bacon, egg and cheese. So, so good.

Address: 800 E. Newport Road Lititz, PA 17540.

Grand Central Bagel Cafe

A quaint cafe along Centerville road, offering New York Style bagels.

At Grand Central Bagel Cafe, bagels are made fresh daily. Their city-inspired menu includes Tribeca Club, Lady Liberty, Long Island Lox, and many more.

Address: 245 Centerville Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603

Thom's Bread Bakery

Thom's Bread Bakery is well-known across Lancaster County. Their loaves of bread, ciabatta, baguettes, and bagels can be found at several local farmers markets in the area.

Address: 113 Butler Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601

Two Poodles Bagels (new!)

Two Poodles Bagels is a wholesale bakery based in Lancaster, now with its own retail city location right on North Prince Street. In addition to supplying cafes and restaurants in central Pennsylvania with fresh, hand-rolled bagels, locals can get it on the fun, ordering from their wide selection of options.

Address: 228 N Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Dosie Dough

If you're visiting during a weekend morning, prepare to wait in line.

Dosie Dough in Lititiz is extremely popular among locals, which this spot they have good reason to be. Their bagels, multigrain in particular, never disappoint are fresh and full of flavor.

Address: 45 S Broad St, Lititz, PA 17543