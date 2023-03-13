St. Patrick's Day in Lancaster, PA: Events

Photo by Photo by Skyler Gerald on Unsplash

Saint Patrick's Day is an Irish cultural and religious celebration held on March 17, the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland.

In the United States, the tradition is recognized by shamrock shakes, leprechauns, events and parades, and of course; it's all green.

Here are three events happening in Lancaster, PA:

St. Patrick’s Surprising Mission and Enduring Legacy

St. Patrick’s Surprising Mission and Enduring Legacy, an event held at The Trust Performing Arts Center, will revolve around the historical realities of Saint Patrick and his times with an eye to what we can learn from them today.

Event details: Here.

Address: 37 North Market Street Lancaster, PA 17603

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Grandview Vineyard

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Grandview Vineyard is an annual event in Mount Joy. The vineyard is dishing up green drinks and Irish tunes. There will be a food truck on-site as well, and tickets are not required in order to enter the celebration.

Event details: Here. Note that the event is held on Saturday, March 18.

Address: 1489 Grandview Rd, Mount Joy, PA 17552

Lancaster St. Patrick's Day Luck of the Irish Pub Crawl

Lancaster St. Patrick's Day Luck of the Irish Pub Crawl is a popular, local event taking participants through several of the city's pubs and bars. Wear your best green attire - there's a social media contest. Tag @pubcrawlers to be featured.

Event details: Here.

Address: Starts at Marion Court Room at 7 East Marion Street Lancaster, PA 17602