Happy Friday: Weekend Events in Lancaster, PA [March 10-12]

Happy Friday! This weekend, there's a fair share of events happening throughout Lancaster, PA.

Here are four of them, featured:

St. Pooch’s Day Carnival

St. Pooch's Day Carnival, held at Rockvale, is an annual event with live music, raffles, food trucks, a mini makers market, family activities and games, pet rescues and adoptable pets (keep in mind applications must be completed and there may be a waiting period).

The event was first held four years ago with the intention of raising awareness for rescues.

Time: March 11, 11 am to 3 pm.

Address: 35 S. Willowdale Dr. Lancaster, PA 17602

Lawilowan American Indian Festival

The Lawilowan American Indian Festival is held March 11 and Mar 12 at Park City Center.

Admission is free for anyone over 65 years of age, and $5 for those under. The festival's mission is to share, promote and educate the community about the Native American culture, traditions, and heritage through drumming, song, dance, storytelling, and flute playing.

Address: 142 Park City Center, Lancaster, PA 17601

Dr. Seuss Celebration

Wockets in pockets! Cats in hats!

Join Ephrata Public Library for a celebration of Dr. Seuss. There will be have games, crafts, songs, a treasure hunt and of course, lots of reading. Come as you are, PJs are allowed and encouraged. All ages welcome.

Time: Saturday, March 11 from 10 am.

Address: 550 S Reading Rd, Ephrata, PA 17522

Pop-up picnic park date

If you feel like getting out of the house and taking a break from binge-watching your favorite show with your significant other, there's something interesting going on in Mount Joy these days. You can sign up for a self-guided pop-up picnic park date for couples.

Dress warm!

Time: Saturday, March 11. More details: Here.

Address: Grandview Park, 300 Green Alley, Mount Joy, PA