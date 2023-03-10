Lancaster, PA

Restaurant Spotlight: Shot & Bottle, Lancaster, PA [Food and Drink]

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y89Ov_0lELXxPJ00
Photo bySara Melissa Frost

Shot & Bottle is an easygoing, modern restaurant right in the heart of Lancaster City. I recently visited, enjoying tasty comfort foods and fancy mocktails.

Fritters and drafts

Their meals reflect the heritage of the county (Dutch fritters anyone?) as well as making room for all things new. The Dutch fritters is a staple: You'll get hot sausage, ground beef and sauerkraut breaded and fried served with spicy brown mustard and tzatziki.

I went with steak, though. Steak tip rotini, with gorgonzola cream, peas, peppers and shallots, and it did not disappoint. There are also several handhelds on the menu, from braised short rib sandwich to Falafel burger or rosemary bbq lamb sandwich.

As for drinks, you've got several local drafts to choose between; From York, Philly, and hyperlocal - the Press on Neipa from Our Town Brewery.

Deerfoot, a Bucks County vineyard and winery offers a local Pinot Noir. Manheim-based Waltz Vineyards can also be found on their wine list - with their Cellar 1599 Merlot Cabernet Blend.

I chose gabe's mule - a delicious mocktail with cinnamon pear jam, toasted almond bitters, lime, and ginger beer.

Local vendors

Shot & Bottle uses several local vendors to source ingredients, among them Stoltzfus Produce, Lancaster Farm to Table, Mean Cup, Amish Family Recipes, Barr's Produce, Kauffman Orchards, and many more.

If you enjoy supporting all things local while in a cool, trendy setting, this place is worth a visit any day.

Address: Shot & Bottle is located at 2 North Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food and Drink# Local Business Spotlight# Restaurants and Bars# Pennsylvania Dutch Country# Lancaster City

Comments / 0

Published by

Melissa is a journalist and content writer. She covers food, travel and local news, mostly from PA.

Lititz, PA
8K followers

More from Melissa Frost

Lancaster, PA

St. Patrick's Day in Lancaster, PA: Events

Saint Patrick's Day is an Irish cultural and religious celebration held on March 17, the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland. In the United States, the tradition is recognized by shamrock shakes, leprechauns, events and parades, and of course; it's all green.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Happy Friday: Weekend Events in Lancaster, PA [March 10-12]

Happy Friday! This weekend, there's a fair share of events happening throughout Lancaster, PA. St. Pooch's Day Carnival, held at Rockvale, is an annual event with live music, raffles, food trucks, a mini makers market, family activities and games, pet rescues and adoptable pets (keep in mind applications must be completed and there may be a waiting period).

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

This Gorgeous Landmark Offers "Seashore" Views - In Pennsylvania

The photo above is not taken at Rehoboth Beach, Ocean City or Cape May, which are some of the more common beach destinations to visit when you're living in the Keystone state.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The 6 Best Restaurants in Philadelphia, According to Yelp

Are you starving, too? Let's jump right into it. Here are the 6 best restaurants in Philadelphia, according to Yelp:. Barbuzzo is a farm-fresh Mediterranean kitchen right along 13th street. According to local visitors, their whipped ricotta as well as wood-fired pizzas, are wonderful. The restaurant isn't too spacious, making it charming and quaint, but also no guarantees that you'll get a spot without a reservation.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

This County Has The Most Covered Bridges in Pennsylvania: Here's Where to Find Them, and What They're Also Known As

Covered bridges are not a rare sight in Central Pennsylvania, but one area stands out, home to over two dozen covered bridges and more than any other county in the state: Lancaster, PA.

Read full story
2 comments
Lancaster County, PA

Pennsylvania Dutch Country: 4 Local Businesses Reflecting the Amish Heritage

Lancaster County - the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country - is well-known for its Amish population. Locally, the Amish are known for working hard and for placing faith and family first, all while living life in simple surroundings.

Read full story
Lancaster County, PA

This Pennsylvania Amusement Park is 60 Years Old. Here's How They're Celebrating The Anniversary

A Lancaster County amusement park is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and they've got plenty of fun lined up. Since 1963, Dutch Wonderland has been all about providing family fun for locals and tourists alike.

Read full story
5 comments
Lancaster, PA

Summer Camp Highlight: 4 Camps for Kids and Youth in Lancaster, PA

It's hard to believe March is already here. Parents; before you know it, the school year will be over. Summer and the fun that comes with it, camps included, begins. Several places are open for registration, and I've listed four of them in this week's camp feature:

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

3 Places in Pennsylvania to Visit for an Active Weekend Outdoors

Biking, hiking, horseback riding - or simply a nice stroll in a charming small town, Pennsylvania has an abundance of places to visit. Here are three, ideal from an outdoorsy perspective and perfect for a day- or a weekend trip.

Read full story
7 comments
Manheim, PA

The Best of Both Worlds? A Food Truck Competition at Root's Country Market & Auction

Joyful Doberman Rescue of PA has come up with a great idea, and Root's Country Market is hosting it: "Lancaster’s Best" food truck competition. Trucks will be competing for the title of "Lancaster’s Best".

Read full story
Lancaster County, PA

3 Faith-Based Cafes in Lancaster County [Food & Drink]

Lancaster County has more faith-based shops than I've seen in any other town. From decor shops to coffee, there are plenty of options. Today, I'm focusing on the coffee.

Read full story
6 comments
Lancaster, PA

Small Business Spotlight: Second-Hand and Vintage Shopping in Lancaster, PA

Unique small businesses, second-hand and vintage-inspired shops do not lack in Lancaster County. Pictured above, Building Character is one of a kind. As the largest retail destination downtown, their mission is simple: offer vintage, recycled and handmade goods at. Inside the building, you'll find over 70 independent shops.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Family-Friendly, Free Things To Do in Lancaster This Month

From the ever-popular annual quilt show to strolling city parks as they bloom, here are a handful of free, fun and family-friendly things to do in Lancaster, PA this month. Entering their 31st year in Lancaster, PA, The Lancaster Quilt Show features over 40 (!) vendors, a quilt exhibit and classes throughout the week. Admission is free, parking is free, and the best part - there are free raffles worth over $1,200.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Top Suburbs in Pennsylvania, According to Niche

Niche is well-known for its "Best places" rankings. Suburbs are not lacking in the keystone state, and according to the website, these were the top three in 2022:. Median Home Value: $350,200, and 66% own a house.

Read full story
10 comments
Lancaster, PA

4 Stunning Beaches Within Driving Distance from Lancaster, PA

Planning your next trip to the beach? I hear Thursday is going to feel like an early summer day, with temperatures reaching the 70s. Although it may be a bit too soon for a beach trip, it's not too soon to start planning. These four spots are all within driving distance (2-3 hours) from Lancaster, PA. For a day trip or a weekend getaway, these beaches are ideal:

Read full story
4 comments
Jim Thorpe, PA

Small Town Spotlight: This Pennsylvania Town is Known As Top Weekend Getaway Destination For City People

Founded as Mauch Chunk in 1818, the borough was renamed Jim Thorpe in 1953 in honor of the famous Native American athlete and of Olympic medal winner, James Francis Thorpe, whose mausoleum and memorial can be found along Route 903.

Read full story
York, PA

The Top 5 Restaurants in York, According to Yelp

Looking for the best place to eat out in York? A family celebration, night out with friends, or a romantic date, these are currently the top 5 restaurants in the county, according to Yelp:

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

3 Things to Do When Visiting Pennsylvania Dutch Country

If you're visiting Pennsylvania Dutch Country, which centers mainly around Lancaster County, but also Reading, York, Allentown and Hershey, these are some of the places I recommend visiting to get a glimpse into the lifestyle of the Amish community.

Read full story
16 comments
Lancaster, PA

4 Fun Places to Take The Kids On Days Off [Lancaster, PA]

If you have kids in elementary school, odds are they have off for a couple of days this winter. My kids had an early dismissal last week, and there are two days off coming up later in the month.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy