Restaurant Spotlight: Shot & Bottle, Lancaster, PA [Food and Drink]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Shot & Bottle is an easygoing, modern restaurant right in the heart of Lancaster City. I recently visited, enjoying tasty comfort foods and fancy mocktails.

Fritters and drafts

Their meals reflect the heritage of the county (Dutch fritters anyone?) as well as making room for all things new. The Dutch fritters is a staple: You'll get hot sausage, ground beef and sauerkraut breaded and fried served with spicy brown mustard and tzatziki.

I went with steak, though. Steak tip rotini, with gorgonzola cream, peas, peppers and shallots, and it did not disappoint. There are also several handhelds on the menu, from braised short rib sandwich to Falafel burger or rosemary bbq lamb sandwich.

As for drinks, you've got several local drafts to choose between; From York, Philly, and hyperlocal - the Press on Neipa from Our Town Brewery.

Deerfoot, a Bucks County vineyard and winery offers a local Pinot Noir. Manheim-based Waltz Vineyards can also be found on their wine list - with their Cellar 1599 Merlot Cabernet Blend.

I chose gabe's mule - a delicious mocktail with cinnamon pear jam, toasted almond bitters, lime, and ginger beer.

Local vendors

Shot & Bottle uses several local vendors to source ingredients, among them Stoltzfus Produce, Lancaster Farm to Table, Mean Cup, Amish Family Recipes, Barr's Produce, Kauffman Orchards, and many more.

If you enjoy supporting all things local while in a cool, trendy setting, this place is worth a visit any day.

Address: Shot & Bottle is located at 2 North Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603