This Gorgeous Landmark Offers "Seashore" Views - In Pennsylvania

Photo by Photo by Megs Harrison on Unsplash

The photo above is not taken at Rehoboth Beach, Ocean City or Cape May, which are some of the more common beach destinations to visit when you're living in the Keystone state.

This is Presque Isle, Lake Eire.

Ocean feel

Presque Isle, a 3,200-acre sandy peninsula that arches into Lake Erie, is the only “seashore” in the state of Pennsylvania.

With as many as eleven designated beaches, you can swim, go on a boat ride, or even surf. The spot provides the ocean feel in a calmer setting, without the touristy boardwalks, rides, and funnel cakes.

Also being a state park, Presque Isle offers various trails, the majority of them shorter (a mile or less), making it doable for a family hike with kids. An ideal activity after a picnic on the beach.

Natural landmark

It's worth mentioning that Presque Isle is a National Natural Landmark and favorite spot for migrating birds, and the area contains a greater number of the state's endangered, threatened, and rare species than any other area of comparable size in Pennsylvania.

The state park offers several environmental education programs; through hands-on activities, guided walks, and more, guests have the opportunity to gain a unique sense of understanding of the natural and cultural resources you find in and around Lake Erie.

The park is open every day of the year, from 5 a.m. to sunset. Presque Isle State Park is a day-use only park. No overnight facilities are available, but picnic pavilions are reservable.

Check their website for additional helpful information before visiting.