Photo by Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Are you starving, too? Let's jump right into it. Here are the 6 best restaurants in Philadelphia, according to Yelp:

Barbuzzo

Barbuzzo is a farm-fresh Mediterranean kitchen right along 13th street. According to local visitors, their whipped ricotta as well as wood-fired pizzas, are wonderful. The restaurant isn't too spacious, making it charming and quaint, but also no guarantees that you'll get a spot without a reservation.

Address: 110 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Chubby Cattle

Aside from perhaps what is the most creative name choice for a restaurant, Chubby Cattle is doing things a little bit differently; providing refrigerated conveyor belt-based hotpot meals. Chubby Cattle was inspired by Mongolian, Tibetan, and Chinese philosophies of medicine and healing and currently has four locations in the United States (the Philly spot is the only one on the East Coast).

Address: 146 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Suraya Restaurant

Suraya Restaurant is a gorgeous Lebanese cafe, market and restaurant with a bar and outdoor garden. It's an ideal spot to meet up with friends for a night out, indulging in Lebanese fare, such as baba ganoush, halabi kebabs, fresh hummus, and much more.

Address: 1528 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

The Love.

The Love. is a refined neighborhood restaurant by Aimee Olexy & Stephen Starr featuring seasonal American fare. Designed by New York City’s Roman and Williams, The Love has a relaxed yet sophisticated look to it - painted brick, reclaimed tiling, custom wallpaper and handmade fixtures.

Address: 130 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Laser Wolf

Laser Wolf is an Israeli grill, a pillar of Israeli life and known in Hebrew as a "shipudiya" or "skewer house", dishing up charcoal-grilled meats, hummus, pita, and mouth-water vegetable sides. Yum.

Address: 1301 N Howard St, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Talula's Garden

Talula's Garden is an upscale spot offering farm-to-table American cuisine in a modern farmhouse-style setting - with a summer garden. A local reviewer says "the attention to detail of how each of the ingredient is being used yields the most delicious and flavorful plate."

Address: 210 W Washington Square, Philadelphia, PA 19106