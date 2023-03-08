This County Has The Most Covered Bridges in Pennsylvania: Here's Where to Find Them, and What They're Also Known As

Photo by Photo by Vito Natale on Unsplash

Covered bridges are not a rare sight in Central Pennsylvania, but one area stands out, home to over two dozen covered bridges and more than any other county in the state: Lancaster, PA.

Romantic and Instagrammable

According to Discover Lancaster, the covered bridges are sometimes referred to as "kissing bridges".

If you're a Lancaster County native, you may have seen engagement photos taken by, or on, a covered bridge. Or perhaps you've seen some cute photos in your feed.

Or maybe you yourself have walked over a red barn-like covered bridge with a special someone.

There's something charming, somewhat romantic, about these spots.

The purpose of covered bridges, on the other hand, is very practical.

It's simply to protect the wooden structural members from the weather. Uncovered wooden bridges typically have a lifespan of only 20 years because of the effects of rain and sun, but a covered bridge could last well past 100 years, which has been the case for many of those located in Lancaster, PA.

Where to find them

There are almost 30 covered bridges in Lancaster, PA. I've listed a handful of them here, including their addresses/coordinates.

Bucher’s Mill Covered Bridge, 80 Cocalico Creek Rd, Stevens, PA 17578

Pool Forge Covered Bridge, 131 S Pool Forge Rd, Narvon, PA 17555

Red Run Covered Bridge, 5WG9+4G Denver, Pennsylvania

Keller’s Mill Covered Bridge, 103 Middle Creek Rd, Lititz, PA 17543

Hunsecker’s Mill Covered Bridge, 1335 Hunsicker Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601

Zook’s Mill Covered Bridge, 1049 Log Cabin Rd, Leola, PA 17540

For a complete map, head over to Smithon Inn's website.