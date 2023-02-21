4 Stunning Beaches Within Driving Distance from Lancaster, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Planning your next trip to the beach? I hear Thursday is going to feel like an early summer day, with temperatures reaching the 70s.

Although it may be a bit too soon for a beach trip, it's not too soon to start planning. These four spots are all within driving distance (2-3 hours) from Lancaster, PA. For a day trip or a weekend getaway, these beaches are ideal:

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Rehoboth Beach is the largest beach resort in Delaware.

Known as the Nation’s Summer Capital, the town of Rehoboth Beach was historically branded as the getaway choice for beach-goers from Washington, D.C.

These days, the beach town hosts visitors from all over the country, and they love hosting events. Many of their award-winning town events have expanded, and Rehoboth Beach is now known as a year-round vacation destination for business and pleasure, rather than a seasonal destination.

Make sure to stop by Funland, a paradise for kids. The beach is closed during late hours, no one is allowed on the beach from 1-5 am.

Cape May, NJ

Cape May is a lovely seaside resort at the tip of southern New Jersey’s Cape May Peninsula. It’s known for its grand Victorian houses such as the Emlen Physick Estate, which has been transformed into a museum with a preserved interior from the era.

The beaches in Cape May are beautifully kept, family-friendly and many within walking distance from accommodations, including the Cape May Promenade.

Ocean City, MD

The beach in Ocean City, Maryland is a favorite among Pennsylvanians.

The 10-mile long beach is open and free to use for the public from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. During the summer, Ocean City is packed with free family activities like movies on the beach, concerts, and beach dance parties.

The boardwalk has been named America's best by The Travel Channel, and USA Today named it one of the best boardwalks in the country for food. Day or night, there's always something happening here.

Belmar Beach, NJ

Belmar’s beaches and boardwalk are open on a year-round basis. This beach offers a calmer, more residential vibe. You get the small-town charm along with panoramic ocean views.

Located near the boardwalk, local restaurants dishing up everything from classic NJ pizza to poke bowls.