3 Things to Do When Visiting Pennsylvania Dutch Country

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

If you're visiting Pennsylvania Dutch Country, which centers mainly around Lancaster County, but also Reading, York, Allentown and Hershey, these are some of the places I recommend visiting to get a glimpse into the lifestyle of the Amish community.

Visit The Amish Farm and House

The Amish Farm and House is America's first Amish attraction where the owners have been educating the public since 1955. Here, you learn about the unique lifestyle of Lancaster's Amish people.

They offer a guided house tour, bus tours through the countryside, visitations at local Amish-run businesses, lots of farm fun, such as feeding and petting the animals, riding an Amish scooter, and more.

Address: 2395 Covered Bridge Dr, Lancaster, PA 17602

Ride an Amish Buggy

There are a handful of local businesses offering Amish buggy rides, A is for Amish Buggy Rides being one of them. This business is owned and operated by members of the Amish, Mennonite, and Brethren communities who truly know the local area.

A is for Amish Buggy Rides is located at the Red Caboose Motel, with a large petting zoo on-site.

Address: 312 Paradise Ln, Ronks, PA 17572

Taste an Amish Sweet Treat

One of the best places to do so is Bird in Hand Bakeshop.

Located in the heart of Amish country, this is a place you don’t want to miss. Since its opening in 1972, the Bird-in-Hand Bake Shop has remained a family-owned and operated business.

They offer a large selection of breads, potato rolls, cinnamon buns, whoopie pies, shoo-fly pies, and more. Many of the recipes used today are tried and true recipes that were used since the Bake Shop opened in 1972.

Address: 542 Gibbons Rd, Bird in Hand, PA 17505