4 Fun Places to Take The Kids On Days Off [Lancaster, PA]

If you have kids in elementary school, odds are they have off for a couple of days this winter. My kids had an early dismissal last week, and there are two days off coming up later in the month.

Here are 4 fun places to take the little ones during the winter, mostly indoors:

Manheim Township Library

Manheim Township Public Library opened its doors at Granite Run Drive over a decade ago, and has become a gathering spot for the local community and beyond. The library has since its start had a great focus on kids and families. Their children's section of the library is a spacious area with tons of fun for the little ones.

For free and educational fun, this is the ideal place to take your kids on days off.

Address: 595 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601

The Railroad Museum

The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania is, as the name implies, all about trains.

Their collection features more than 100 historic locomotives and railroad cars that chronicle American railroad history. Visitors can climb aboard several of the locomotives and cars, inspect a 62-ton locomotive from underneath, and more.

Address: 300 Gap Rd, Strasburg, PA 17579

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park is a new-ish indoor adventure park and a destination for family fun. They offer fun attractions for all ages, from action-packed fun ranging and laser tag to a ropes course, a playground, a warrior course, and much more.

Address: 2040 Bennet Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601

Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum

Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum is a museum focused on farming and local history.

Whether you come for the animals, to learn about early Pennsylvania German life, or to stroll the grounds and get an up-close look at the largest collection of Pennsylvania German artifacts in the United States, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The museum is open Thursday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Address: 2451 Kissel Hill Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601