Smash Burgers Are Here to Stay. Here's What They're All About

Photo by Photo by Marcelo de Souza on Unsplash

It's nostalgia, it's a fed up with excess movement, but most importantly, it's delicious.

No wonder smash burgers are here to stay. Before we take a deeper dive into the hype, we'll go back in time.

According to Hospitality Magazine, the smash burger got its name from the technique used to create it: crushing a meat patty on the grill with a bean can to maximize the flavor of the meat. It was first done by a restaurant worker in Kentucky some 60 years ago.

Smaller = better

These days, chefs are bringing it back.

Rather than heavy, enormous burgers, they're dishing up the smaller, smashed version. I had one myself just the other day, in Lititz, PA. No more than a simple yet delicious 3 oz. burger patty with high-quality meats, sweet onion, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, in an Alfred & Sam's soft roll.

It tasted outstanding, and it felt wonderful leaving the restaurant - Tied House - perfectly full and content, rather than being overly stuffed after eating a burger that is too large to consume with your hands.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Regular vs. smashed

It comes down to size, spice, and cooking time.

A regular burger typically comes out medium, ideally with some red meat in the middle. In a smashed burger, there's no red. There's plenty of flavor and spices in the burger, more so than a regular one (my opinion).

George Motz, a “burger scholar” says it well in a recent NY Eater article: He believes part of the reason that smash burgers have taken off is that most people no longer want to put up with the fuss of eating a half-pound burger, often served in sit-down restaurants. “Whenever you do eat a thick-patty burger, you’ve committed to a few things: A higher price point, sitting down somewhere, maybe even a reservation.”

He's not wrong, and I'd choose a smashed burger any day.