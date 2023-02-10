Harrisburg, PA

Craving a Sandwich? These Are Best Sandwich Shops in Harrisburg

The best sandwiches always comes down to the freshness of the ingredients, and the bread. From turkey to meatballs, lettuce, tomato, cheese - whatever you choose - it all has to be fresh.

To take the sandwich to the next step, the condiments, relish, aioli, or mustard, needs to be top-notch.

According to Yelp, these are the top 5 sandwich shops in Harrisburg, PA:

McAlister's Deli

McAlister's Deli offers hand-crafted sandwiches, fresh salads, ginormous spuds, and lastly, their famous sweet tea. A casual, friendly spot along Jonestown Road.

Address: 4401 Jonestown Rd Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA 17109

SANDWICH

SANDWICH offers preservative-free and locally sourced sandwiches, and of their roasted meats are prepared in-house sourced from Pennsylvania producers.

Address: 3499 Market St. Camp Hill, PA 17011

Mother's Subs

Mother's Subs is an old-fashion sandwich shop where you get a decent sized-sub a pretty for a reasonable price. According to local reviews, the Super Italian as well as the tuna sub, are popular options.

Address: 2101 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17110

Sandwich Man

Sandwich Man is a down-to-earth spot dishing up what you come for - sandwiches, and lots of them. From veggie melts to sandwiches packed with meat, you've got options.

Address: 5640 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112

The Jackson House

The Jackson House is best known for their 1/2 lb. burgers, but their sandwiches and hoagies are also local favorites. From overstuffed sandwiches to specialties, such as the South Philly Hot Roast Pork, this spot will make sure you leave full and content.

Address: 1004 N 6th St, Harrisburg, PA 17102

