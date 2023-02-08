3 Sweet Dessert Spots in Lancaster, PA [Valentine's Day Treats]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Whether you're single, newly dating or have been happily married for a decade or five, odds are you or the person you're with enjoy a dessert now and then.

I mean, who doesn't appreciate a perfectly fluffy cupcake?

Here are three sweet spots for dessert in Lancaster, PA, all delicious.

Lancaster Cupcake

Lancaster Cupcake is offering a large selection of cupcakes. They have two locations and a cupcake truck. I've been to both, and prefer the city location. It's cozy and inviting, kind of romantic. As for the sweets, the classic chocolate ganache cupcake is my favorite.

Address: 260 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 and 24 W Orange St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Taylor Chip Cookies

Yum. Taylor Chip Cookies is gourmet cookie perfection.

Dense, rich, and huge. In other words, everything you want in a cookie.

The cookies have a slight golden brown crunch, just enough - and they are super gooey on the inside. Perfect as a Valentine's dessert while binge-watching a show on TV, alone, or with the love of your life.

Address: 1573 Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, 23 Center St, Gordonville, PA 17529, and 121 Towne Square Dr, Hershey, PA 17033.

La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery

La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery specializes in traditional Italian butter cookies, miniature pastries, cakes, and bread. The spot in the heart of the city is somewhat romantic, although these days the outdoor seating might be too cold. I'd order a batch of butter cookies to go.

La Dolce Vita prides itself in making classic Italian desserts and treats using recipes from their own family - you’ll find Italian classics like cannoli, fruit tarts, tiramisu, gelati, and lots and lots of cookies.

Address: 9 N Duke St, Lancaster, PA 17602