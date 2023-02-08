Fly Eagles Fly: Super Bowl Appetizers For Game Day

Photo by Photo by Chad Montano on Unsplash

Who else is counting down?

Game day is almost here, and in Pennsylvania, it's all green these days. Any football game is better with food and good company. Here are 3 Super Bowl appetizers, easy to make and absolutely delicious.

Wings

Can you even watch the Super Bowl without devouring chicken wings? This feels like the essential appetizer, and this one is actually made in a crockpot, making it easy to prepare.

You'll need the following ingredients for this Crockpot Buffalo Chicken Wings:

Hot Pepper sauce (12 oz.), Worcestershire sauce (2 tsp), butter (1/2 stick), oregano, onion powder, garlic powder, and the main ingredient, frozen chicken wings sections, thawed.

In a saucepan, bring all the ingredients except the chicken to a boil. Once boiling, turn the heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes. Place the chicken wings in a slow cooker and cover with the sauce mix. Cook wings on high for two hours, and then on low for two more hours.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Transfer the wings to prepared baking sheets and cook for half an hour. While the wings are baking, melt 1/2 cup of butter and 1 bottle of hot sauce in a pan. Simmer for about 20 minutes. Brush this sauce on the wings right before serving.

So good!

Recipe: For detailed directions, head over to Insanely Good Recipes.

No-fail Cornbread

It's hard to find that perfect consistency and flavor when it comes to cornbread. And nope, cornbread isn't just a Thanksgiving thing. It works year-round, also during football games. Minnie Utsey's cornbread featured in Food52, uses yellow cornmeal, and this recipe has it all.

Recipe: Minnie Utsey's No-Fail Cornbread, Food52.

Bacon-Wrapped Brussels Sprouts

You're gonna hate it or love it. There's nothing in between here.

The recipe I go by for bacon-wrapped Brussels Sprouts is simple:

One 12 oz. bag of Brussels sprouts, whole

One pack of bacon

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Rinse the Brussels sprouts well. Cut a string of bacon into two pieces. Wrap the bacon carefully around the Brussels sprouts. Place them on parchment paper on a baking sheet.

Bake for about 20-25 minutes. I usually keep them in for 25 minutes to make sure the bacon gets extra crispy. Once out, place the bacon-wrapped Brussels sprouts on a plate and enjoy.

Happy game-day! Go E-A-G-L-E-S.