3 Low-Key Yet Romantic Bars Ideal For Date Night [Valentine's Day]

Lancaster County is not lacking anything when it comes to the bar scene. From authentic and old neighborhood corner bars to new and trendy cocktail spots.

If you're planning a date night out this month, here are three low-key yet romantic bars, ideal for that first date. Or a night out for exhausted parents who don't care to dress up too fancy.

Horse Inn

Horse Inn is a standalone restaurant in a quiet residential neighborhood on Fulton Street. The historic site, which actually looks like it was once a stable, is now a dining spot dishing up high-quality pub fare and specialty cocktails.

The bar is packed with characteristic details, from carved furniture to black and white photos of horses as well as the lively food scene captured through the lens.

The spot is ideal for first dates and romantic nights out where you don't need to dress up in your finest suit or dress.

Address: Horse Inn is located at 540 E Fulton St, Lancaster, PA 17602

Bull's Head

Bull's Head Public House is a perfect spot if you want that casual, laid-back British pub vibe.

The spot is actually modeled after a traditional British pub, and keeping to the traditional practices, you will be greeted with a smile from the bar, seat yourself, choose your food and drink from their menu, then place your order at the bar.

Bull's Head is a casual, lovely spot. The best part; it's located in Lititz, a small town that looks like it's taken straight out of a rom-com.

Address: Bull's Head is located at 14 East Main Street Lititz, PA 17543

Old Republic Distillery Tavern

Old Republic Distillery Tavern is celebrating the art of making spirits, producing quality, handcrafted, small-batch distilled spirits, utilizing as much local agriculture as possible.

If you or your loved one is into local spirits, you can't go wrong with this spot in Ephrata. The tasting room is dimly lit and characteristic, and it feels like the kind of spot where you come as you are. No fuzz.

Address: 3 Dutchland Ave, Ephrata, PA 17522

Lastly, a "pro tip": Schedule your date night to the 13th or the 15th. Not as crowded.