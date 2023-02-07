The Top 3 Indian Restaurants in Lancaster, According to Yelp

Photo by Photo by Shreyak Singh on Unsplash

Indian food tends to have a strong fusion of flavors - it is often spicy, sweet and also savory. While many Indian dishes are considered hot by western standards, there are also plenty of mild dishes. As for authentic Indian food in Lancaster County, these are the top 3 - according to Yelp.

Namaste Restaurant

Topping the list is a long-standing restaurant on Columbia Ave - Namaste Restaurant.

They serve a wide selection of Indian and East Asian cuisine from Madras Chicken Curry to Fish Moile, and traditional favorites like Momo and Tandoori Chicken.

Address: Namaste Restaurant is located at 2101 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603

Flavors of Morocco

Located in the diverse food hub of Southern Market, Flavors of Morocco offers a fusion of Moroccan and Indian cuisine that is both delicious and healthy. Every dish is prepared with fresh, local products and exquisitely seasoned with authentic spices and herbs.

Served with rich and delicious flavors, from lamb that melts in your mouth to an irresistible chicken tagine, diners will get a true taste of the cuisine from this part of the world, right in Lancaster.

Address: Flavors of Morocco is located at 100 S Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Himalayan Curry & Grill

Himalayan Curry & Grill is a lovely, intimate restaurant right in the heart of the city.

The restaurant is locally known for serving generous portions sizes of traditional dishes both from Nepal and India. Menu staples include Lamb Sekh Kabab, spicy Choila, and Rayo ko Saag.

Address: Himalayan Curry & Grill is located at 22 E Orange St, Lancaster, PA 17602