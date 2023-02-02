It’s a Philly Thing: Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Philadelphia

Photo by Naseem Buras on Unsplash

Eagles fans are known to be something else. Translate that how you will. There's a big game coming up, and we're beyond excited about it.

If the Philadelphia Eagles is your team, here are four sports bars in the city where you can watch the game with your sports crowd. Don't go there if you're rooting for the Chiefs.

Craft Hall

At Craft Hall , there’s room for everyone, including your pup. Housed in a refurbished 35,000 square feet warehouse, Craft Hall is the full experience with classic American cuisine, a brewery on-site, games, events, live music, and more.

Can't go wrong with this spot - they also offer Philly specials for when the birds play. Among their specials; The underdog.

Address: 901 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Founding Fathers Sports Bar and Grill

Founding Fathers Sports Bar and Grill is located on the iconic South Street and the bar has an authentic neighborhood atmosphere. Surrounded by flat screens, this spot is a good one to catch a game. As for food, their kitchen is dishing up gastropub style food and unique cocktails.

Address: 1612 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

City Tap House Logan Square

City Tap (which now has several locations) believes that craft beer should be accessible to everyone. Back in 2010, the owners saw an opportunity to bring craft beer to the people in Philadelphia.

With a wide, open bar, a huge selection of taps, an extremely readable draft list, and regional cuisine, their dream became a reality. If you enjoy an IPA, Berliner Weisse, Fruited Wheats or Barrel-Aged Stouts, this is it.

Address: 2 Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

The Post

The Post , a popular spot in University City, is hosting a Superbowl Watch Party. To attend, they are offering table reservation packages for game day & general admission tickets, starting at $42. My guess is that they'll sell out pretty quickly.

Details: Here.

Address: 129 S 30th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104