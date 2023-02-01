Food Banks and Non-Profits Accepting Donations This Winter

Photo by Donna Spearman on Unsplash

In Central Pennsylvania, one in ten is facing food insecurity. Of those, one out of seven are kids. There are several organizations in Lancaster working to help those who need it the most. Whether you're looking to donate food or you're in need of food - the places listed below are good first steps.

Water Street Mission

The food donated to Water Street Mission is used to provide over 400 meals each day at Water Street, as well as provide groceries to the hundreds of Lancaster families that come through their Outreach Center each week.

Dock hours: Monday – Friday, 8 am to 4 pm.

Items Water Street Mission is currently in need of: Fresh vegetables, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, butter, cheese, cream cheese, yogurt, cereal, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned soup, canned meals, canned meats, and spaghetti sauce.

Address: 210 S Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Lancaster Food Hub

The food hub always appreciates donations. Food donations to the Lancaster Food Hub can be brought to 812 N. Queen Street at the DOCK B entrance between 9:30 am and 3:30 pm on weekdays.

Items the food hub is currently in need of: Peanut butter, brown rice, whole grain pasta, shelf-stable ready to eat meals, unsalted nuts, low-sodium soup, canned meat, unsweetened applesauce, fruit cups in 100% juice, cheerios or low sugar cereal.

The Lancaster Food Hub wants to help community members receive what they need. For walk-in food distributions, come to the Food Hub at 812 N. Queen Street in Lancaster Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9:30 am to 11:45 am.

The first time you visit the food hub, you need to bring a photo ID. For more details, check their website.

Address: 812 N Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Beyond Lancaster

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank supports more than 1,100 partner agencies and programs including food pantries, soup kitchens, emergency food providers and more.

They service in 27 counties within the state, and help serve 144,000 people every single month. Whether you're looking to receive help or to give, their website is also a great place to start.