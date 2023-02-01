This Stunning Landmark Along The River Is Worth Visiting [Pennsylvania]

Photo by Photo by ODAYAKA GUREI on Unsplash

Boathouse Row is a historic site located in Philadelphia, PA on the east bank of the Schuylkill River just north of the Fairmount Water Works and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

You'll often find Boathouse Row included in top lists of things to see when visiting the city.

National historic landmark

It is no less than a national historic landmark, reflecting the urban city’s fusion of sport, culture, and history. The boathouses were built in the second half of the nineteenth century, when Philadelphia had one of the most active rowing communities in the country.

They still have an active community, and rowers from the boathouses compete at every level, including local clubs, high schools, colleges, summer racing programs, and international-level athletics.

Lit at night

At night, you can observe the row of boathouses stunningly lit with thousands of glowing bulbs.

From green, red and white during Christmas to the colors of the rainbow showing support for the LGBTQ+ community in June, the boathouses look stunning. If you pay attention, you should also be able to spot it from the road, driving along Interstate 76.

These days, you may see the homes lit up in green to cheer for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rowing club

None of the houses are residential. Boathouses two through 14 are part of the Schuylkill Navy. Boathouse number 15 houses the Sedgeley Club, which operates the Turtle Rock Lighthouse.

Lloyd Hall Recreation Center, built in the late 90s, is a multipurpose riverside recreation facility with a gym, cafe concession area, public dock, and more. It is the only public structure along Boathouse Row. After the demolition of the former public boathouse, Plaisted Hall, the new construction created a bit of controversy due to the fact that its amenities did not include room for storing or launching rowing shells.