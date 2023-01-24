What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in Pennsylvania

One of the more historic spots you'll find in Lancaster County is Strasburg, officially incorporated as a borough in 1816. It was a center for locally-oriented, small-scale industries such as blacksmithing, weaving, and clock-making.

During the 1780s and 1790s, the town grew at a rate not seen before (or since).

The glory days

Between 1788 and 1798, fifteen 2-story brick buildings were constructed, thirteen of them within a one-block radius of the square. Also, eight one-story brick buildings were built around the same period. At the end of the 18th century not only was Strasburg the second largest town in Lancaster County, it was also the most urban and English in feeling outside of the county seat.

But long before then, and for more than 5,000 years, Native Americans lived and hunted in the area around Strasburg. The layout of present day Main and Miller Streets follows the route of an ancient Indian path that eventually became the Great Conestoga Road.

What to see

If you're visiting Strasburg these days, here are three of the things worth exploring:

Strasburg Creamery, Café, and Country Store is a popular shop that has been serving locals and tourists over 300 (!) ice cream flavors spanning over more than three decades. It's located on Main Street, in Centre Square, also a must-see. Among locals, this is simply the best ice cream out there.

The Strasburg Rail Road is a heritage railroad and the oldest continuously operating standard-gauge railroad in the western hemisphere, and also the oldest public utility in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. They host plenty of events throughout the year and rank as one of the region’s most frequented attractions with annual ridership averaging 300,000 passengers.

The Amish Village: Located in Pennsylvania Dutch Country, The Amish Village offers an authentic look at today’s Amish lifestyle. The village lets visitors enjoy a genuine Amish property and experience Amish culture up close.

