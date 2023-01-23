New Hope, PA

New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-Round

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284y3C_0kO7aceH00
Photo byCatherine Kerr on Unsplash

With less than 3,000 people calling New Hope, PA home, it is a calm atmosphere in the small town, located in Bucks County. One well worth visiting, for more reasons than one.

Here are four fun things to do, during winter as well as the summer.

A stroll around the Delaware Canal

A walk along parts of the 58.89-mile-long towpath of Delaware Canal State Park is a glimpse into American history and local culture. From riverside to farm fields to historic towns, such as New Hope, those visiting the Delaware Canal State Park get to enjoy the local scenery.

Main Street shopping

First and originally known as Coryell's Ferry, New Hope houses more than 200 years of history. Main Street reflects that - you get riverside dining in gorgeous surroundings, local shops, such as Heart of the Home selling handcrafted household items, and several cultural attractions, such as the playhouse, coming up next.

Visit the theatre

Bucks County Playhouse, to be correct. This place is extremely popular during the summer, and has been called “America’s Most Famous Summer Theater”.

The Bucks County Playhouse is a nonprofit organization, committed to providing the best of theatrical entertainment for visitors and residents of New Hope and beyond. The mission of the playhouse is to present high-quality professional entertainment and regain the Playhouse’s historic place in the national theatrical landscape.

Hop on to the locomotive

At The New Hope Railroad, you get to enjoy a traditional American railroad experience on a heritage train, departing from their 1891 Witch’s Hat Train Station in the Center of New Hope. On-board narration, provided on most trips, details the history and folklore of the railroad, the towns, as well as points of interest along the line.

Melissa is a journalist and content writer. She covers food, travel and local news, mostly from Pennsylvania.

Lititz, PA
