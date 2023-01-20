Photo by Ryan Kwok on Unsplash

Harrisburg is a fun place to visit for day trips. There's plenty of food to try, historic places to see, and plenty of things to do. Today, it's all about the food, and here are the top 4 restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Yelp:

The Millworks

The Millworks in Midtown Harrisburg showcases the best of Central Pennsylvania’s agriculture. The spacious restaurant focuses on local and sustainable food, sourced from growers in the region.

When it's warmer out: Located in the center of the building, the open-air courtyard features views of the restaurant, art galleries and brewery, allowing customers to sip local beers while soaking up the atmosphere.

Address: 340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg, PA 17102

Home 231

Home 231 can be found along a peaceful and quiet, tree-lined street a block from the Capitol building. The restaurant is a seasonally driven neighborhood restaurant serving classic comfort food with a modern twist.

Address: 231 North St, Harrisburg, PA 17101

Cork & Fork

Cork & Fork is a brick-walled Italian restaurant & wine bar dishing up fresh pizza, pasta, and small plates. On the menu, you'll find small plates featuring whipped ricotta, braised mussels, rosemary flatbread, and much more.

Address: 200 State St, Harrisburg, PA 17101

The Koop

The Koop is ideal if you enjoy Korean Fried Chicken. The Koop has been innovating chicken recipes for over two decades and has reformulated the batter mixes and spice combinations many times to arrive at today’s perfection. Using only fresh and wholesome ingredients, they are aiming for a culinary balance between pricing, taste, and quality.

Address: 5 S 35th St, Camp Hill, PA 17011