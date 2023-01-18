Eating Out on a Student Budget in Lancaster, PA? 4 Places to Visit

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

I'm not planning on mentioning any fast-food chain restaurants; if you're up for Burger King or Popeyes, you know where to find them. Here are instead four amazing local restaurants dishing up delicious eats that works for lunch, dinner, or a late-night meal.

Cabalar Meat Co

Cabalar Meat Co is a popular spot in the heart of the city. Down-to-earth, friendly staff, hearty foods, reasonably priced, what's not to like?

Meal example: Cuban sandwich ($12), with smoked ham, spicy dijon, Swiss, aioli, pickle, on a long roll. If you're splurging: Fried pickles ($6) with chipotle ranch.

Address: 325 N Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Callaloo Trinidadian Kitchen

Callaloo Trinidadian Kitchen serves delicious food featuring authentic Trinidadian flavor. As a colonial-Caribbean island nation, Trinidad & Tobago’s cuisine is a rich fusion of many traditions and cultures.

Meal example: Kimchi Fried Rice ($10), with housemade kimchi, carrot, onion, scallion, soy, sesame, and egg. If you're splurging: Doubles ($4.50) Fried bara, curried chickpeas, cucumber chutney, tamarind, and chadon beni.

Address: 351 N Mulberry St, Lancaster, PA 17603

The Fridge

The Fridge is first and foremost Lancaster’s original craft beer destination. Founded in 2011, they offer more than 400 beers by the bottle. But there's food, too.

Meal example: House pie ($13) with cremini & portabella mushrooms, garlic oil, kale, and gruyere. If you're splurging: Roasted Brussels sprouts ($9) with sweet chili glaze and fried shallots.

Address: 534 N Mulberry St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Sprout - by Rice & Noodles Restaurant

Sprout - by Rice & Noodles Restaurant is a casual eatery serving Vietnamese fare including banh mi sandwiches, spring rolls, and more.

Meal example: Vermicelli Salad Bowls ($9), with grilled seasoned pork, vermicelli rice noodles over shredded lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, and cilantro, topped with peanuts, green onions, and fried shallots. If you're splurging: homemade French macarons ($11 for six), filled with assorted butter creams, chocolate ganache, and special edition fillings.

Address: 58 N Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603