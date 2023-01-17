Small Business Spotlight: Cafe Arabella, Lititz

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Cafe Arabella fits right into the trend of businesses supporting all things local.

This cafe along East Main Street in downtown Lititz uses locally sourced ingredients whenever they can. It's all fresh, as it should be in a cafe.

I recently visited this spot with my family and ordered an oat latte. This is typically my go-to when craving a coffee drink, and it was everything I was hoping for (and needed, as a parent with little sleep).

Farmhouse chic

Back to supporting local, the cafe also has an area towards the back with handmade and local items, many of which reflect the farmhouse chic style. Candles, cards, decor, signs with inspirational quotes to name a few, this place offers more than coffee.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Although we visited for lunch, I ordered their egg and cheese sandwich, named Main Street Breakfast. It came with a small side of salad and was reasonably priced. The staff was friendly and we didn't have to wait long for the food. For a quick lunch with kids, Cafe Arabella was ideal.

We didn't stay for dessert because we had a ton of holiday cookies leftovers at home, but next time, I'm planning on ordering their macarons. They also had something that looked like a very large Ferrero Rocher dessert, also something I wouldn't mind biting into.

Address: Cafe Arabella is located at 40 East Main St #1947, Lititz, PA 17543

Also: If you're visiting town, stop by Atlas, right next door. Atlas General Store has an eclectic and elegant feel to it, offering gorgeous decor and hilarious coasters and napkins, and an impressive variety of Lititz-inspired gifts.