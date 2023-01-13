Lancaster, PA

4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA This Weekend

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5Q5k_0kDdjrId00
Photo bySara Melissa Frost

No plans for the weekend? Here are four highlights of things happening around the county, from an international food tour to art workshops and a read-a-loud event.

International Food Tour of Lancaster

International Food Tour of Lancaster offers a taste of flavors from around the globe. Try a diverse mix of international flavors—from Scandinavian to Cuban, French or Italian, there's a bit of everything. Along the way, you get to talk to at locals, hearing stories of immigrants and refugees who moved to Lancaster, PA, now running local, successful food businesses.

Find event details here.

Read-a-Loud with Basil

Read-a-Loud with Basil is a free event hosted by Lancaster Public Library, held at their Mountville branch. Basil is more than an herb in this case - it's a loving therapy dog. Sign up your elementary school child for a 15-minute reading timeslot and watch their love of reading (and dogs!) grow.

Find event details here.

Arts & Crafts at Horst Arts

Horst Arts is hosting an arts & crafts event in Manheim this weekend. "Say It With Paper" is an opportunity to experiment with the paper arts. After instruction, you'll create your image by gluing scraps of paper onto a 9" x 12" wooden canvas. You will then mask out all portions of the canvas except for your image. By the end of the event, you will have a colorful piece ready to hang on your wall.

Find event details here.

Lancaster Symphony Orchestra: Invocation

Lancaster Symphony Orchestra is starting the year with their January Masterworks – Invocation. Concert details include the appealing teaser: "It’s inspiration with a twist of intrigue, veiled memories, and historic significance. What discoveries will you uncover?"

Find event details here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Events# Weekend Events# Family Fun# Support Local# Lancaster

Comments / 1

Published by

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories + food, mostly from PA.

Lititz, PA
7K followers

More from Melissa Frost

Lititz, PA

Small Business Spotlight: Cafe Arabella, Lititz

Cafe Arabella fits right into the trend of businesses supporting all things local. This cafe along East Main Street in downtown Lititz uses locally sourced ingredients whenever they can. It's all fresh, as it should be in a cafe.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

This Historic Spot is Included Among The Top 5 Places to Visit in Pennsylvania

According to a U.S. News ranking considering sights, culture, adventurous pursuits and accessibility, as well as expert and user feedback, the historic spot pictured above is included among the top 5 places to visit in Pennsylvania.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to Yelp

There's a wide range of Italian restaurants in Lancaster, PA. From upscale to casual, from low-key pizza to homemade penne, there's a bit of everything. These are the top 4, highest rated, Italian restaurants in Lancaster, according to Yelp.

Read full story
8 comments
Lancaster, PA

Highlights from Dining at Harvest Seasonal Grill: Wine Flight, Korean BBQ Wraps and Local Produce

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar has been around for a couple of years in Lancaster, PA. It's located within the Belmont shopping area and has made itself known locally for its farm-to-table approach. This is an increasingly popular food trend, and particularly doable to accomplish in Lancaster with its fertile soil and prime farmland.

Read full story
1 comments

Tucked Away in The Mountains of Pennsylvania is This Architectural Landmark

If you're into architecture, odds are you've heard of Frank Lloyd Wright (1867-1959). He designed 1,114 architectural works of all types, 532 of which were realized. "Buildings must be sincere"

Read full story
22 comments
Lancaster County, PA

3 Adorable Small Towns in Lancaster Worth Visiting During The Winter Blues

Lancaster County is home to a variety of small towns and villages that are simply adorable. Although the city is a fun year-round destination for food and culture, there are some unique places (some with quirky names) spread across the more rural farmland areas of the county.

Read full story
5 comments

Need a Break? 3 Top-Rated Spas and Wellness Centers in The Poconos

The Poconos is the ultimate place to find relaxation, especially if you enjoy being surrounded by nature and the mountain air. If you're feeling like treating yourself to a luxury break, here are three highly rated spas and wellness centers in the Poconos.

Read full story
1 comments
Lititz, PA

3 Adorable Cafes and Dessert Spots Along East Main Street in Lititz, PA

It's hard to beat downtown Lititz when it comes to small-town charm. Especially East Main Street. From characteristic bars and pubs to adorable, charming cafes and bakeries, there's a lot to choose between along this stretch. Here are some of my favorites:

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website

The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.

Read full story
14 comments
Lancaster, PA

4 Free Things To Do in Lancaster, PA, With Kids This Winter

From art museums to used books and public park trails, there's a bit of everything in Lancaster, and it doesn't all cost money. Here are 4 free things to do in Lancaster, PA with kids this winter.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Saving Money This Year? These Stores in Lancaster Might Help Shrink Your Grocery Bill

One of the most common New Year's resolutions for 2023 is "Save more money". According to a survey by Statista, 39% of the respondents said they want to save more moving forward.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

Double C, Lancaster: A Trendy Spot for Spicy Margaritas and Tacos

Once you enter through what I think is one of the coolest doors within the Lancaster City food scene, it's easy to understand that Double C has become a trendy go-to spot for drinks and light meals. The atmosphere is friendly and down-to-earth.

Read full story
2 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie Website

Eat This, Not That! is a go-to website for all things food and health. Although a waffle isn't the healthiest thing you can eat, I am highlighting one of their stories featuring Pennsylvania waffles. Because sometimes we can all go for a waffle - one that is crisp on the edges, a bit fluffy in the middle, with outstanding flavor. And of course, real maple syrup.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

Fox Meadows, Leola: A Kid-Friendly Restaurant With More Than Famous Ice Cream

Fox Meadows Creamery has previously been ranked among the top places to get ice cream in not only Lancaster, but the entire state. I haven't tried all the ice cream in Pennsylvania, but I can say from what I have tasted, Fox Meadows beat everything else out there.

Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster, PA

3 Trendy Places to Eat Brunch in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]

Few things beat a relaxing, filling weekend brunch out. Lancaster has a fair share of trendy spots pinned down all across the county. Here are three eateries serving up delicious foods during the weekend.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PA

Healthy, wholesome eating is great, but some days, nothing beats a fast food meal. When that's the case, these are some of the top options when it comes to fast food spots in Philadelphia, PA.

Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster, PA

4 Highly Rated Fitness Centers and Gyms in Lancaster, PA

Did your new year's resolutions include "get in better shape" or "get fit"?. It's one of the most common goals we set at the start of each new year. Work out, join a gym, eat healthier, dry month without consuming alcohol, ditching sugar, embracing an active lifestyle, anything and everything related to our health.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

4 Places For Indoor Family Fun in and Around Lancaster, PA This Holiday

Holidays can be jolly and all, but at some point, it's nice to take a break and get out of the house. Especially if you're a parent of young kids. Here are a handful of places for indoor family fun in and around Lancaster, PA this holiday.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?

It's impossible to miss these days, the gorgeous building on 66 North Queen Street. Lit up in holiday blue and sparkly lights, Yorgos Restaurant & Lounge, a casual and friendly gathering spot for locals, looks absolutely stunning - almost like an urban winter wonderland.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy