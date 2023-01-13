4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA This Weekend

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

No plans for the weekend? Here are four highlights of things happening around the county, from an international food tour to art workshops and a read-a-loud event.

International Food Tour of Lancaster

International Food Tour of Lancaster offers a taste of flavors from around the globe. Try a diverse mix of international flavors—from Scandinavian to Cuban, French or Italian, there's a bit of everything. Along the way, you get to talk to at locals, hearing stories of immigrants and refugees who moved to Lancaster, PA, now running local, successful food businesses.

Find event details here.

Read-a-Loud with Basil

Read-a-Loud with Basil is a free event hosted by Lancaster Public Library, held at their Mountville branch. Basil is more than an herb in this case - it's a loving therapy dog. Sign up your elementary school child for a 15-minute reading timeslot and watch their love of reading (and dogs!) grow.

Find event details here.

Arts & Crafts at Horst Arts

Horst Arts is hosting an arts & crafts event in Manheim this weekend. "Say It With Paper" is an opportunity to experiment with the paper arts. After instruction, you'll create your image by gluing scraps of paper onto a 9" x 12" wooden canvas. You will then mask out all portions of the canvas except for your image. By the end of the event, you will have a colorful piece ready to hang on your wall.

Find event details here.

Lancaster Symphony Orchestra: Invocation

Lancaster Symphony Orchestra is starting the year with their January Masterworks – Invocation. Concert details include the appealing teaser: "It’s inspiration with a twist of intrigue, veiled memories, and historic significance. What discoveries will you uncover?"

Find event details here.