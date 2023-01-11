3 Adorable Small Towns in Lancaster Worth Visiting During The Winter Blues

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5Uk9_0kBIpWsb00
Photo byPhoto by Rocky Friz on Unsplash

Lancaster County is home to a variety of small towns and villages that are simply adorable. Although the city is a fun year-round destination for food and culture, there are some unique places (some with quirky names) spread across the more rural farmland areas of the county.

During winter, some of these towns looks like they've taken straight out of a rom-com.

Intercourse

Many people consider Intercourse, PA to be the heart of the Amish Country in Lancaster County.

During the winter, it's stunning. Kitchen Kettle Village is a must-see, and there's no better time to visit this spot. Within the outdoor village, you'll find over 40 local shops featuring art, homemade Lancaster County food, local products and home goods. The village is a perfect place to spend a few hours of quality family time, maybe drinking some hot chocolate, while supporting local and independent shops.

As for the name of the town: There are several theories out there.

Some say there was an old racetrack located east of the village along Old Philadelphia Pike and the entrance to this track was referred to as “Entercourse.” Some say the village may have been named after its location at the intersection of roads known today as routes 340 and 772. Also, during the early 1800s which was around the time the town got its name, “Intercourse” referred to commercial or trading sites.

I guess we'll never know for sure.

Adamstown

Adamstown is nationally known as a collector's paradise. In fact, it has been named the Antiques Capital of the United States.

During the summers, it can get crowded, especially on weekends. These days, there's a calmer atmosphere, and the best part - all the antiques are still there.

The small community located just off the state turnpike is packed with antique shops and flea markets. You’ll find large complexes that host 500 or more antique dealers each, plus more than a dozen other antique markets, co-ops, and shops. It's a fun getaway by the border of Lancaster County and Berks County.

Columbia

A river town along the Susquehanna River, Columbia is a gem with options for plenty of year-round outdoor fun as well as food and history.

My favorite? Seeing the Columbia-Wrightswille Veterans Memorial Bridge, which is one of the most historically significant concrete bridges in the country.

If you're visiting on a Saturday, I recommend stopping by Columbia Market House. The Columbia Market House was constructed in 1869 on the site of an earlier open-air market. The market was reopened not too long ago through a private/public partnership between CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health and the Borough of Columbia. The marketplace features vendors specializing in locally sourced produce, meats, baked goods, juice, fresh blooms, freshly prepared meals and more.

Come hungry.

