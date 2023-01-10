Need a Break? 3 Top-Rated Spas and Wellness Centers in The Poconos

Photo by Photo by Ralph (Ravi) Kayden on Unsplash

The Poconos is the ultimate place to find relaxation, especially if you enjoy being surrounded by nature and the mountain air. If you're feeling like treating yourself to a luxury break, here are three highly rated spas and wellness centers in the Poconos.

Magnolia Inn & Wellness Center

Magnolia Inn and Wellness Center is the newest addition to wellness in the Pocono Mountains.

The inn has six stunningly decorated boutique rooms. And: There's a quaint cafe on-site.

Address: 11 Knob Rd, Mt Pocono, PA 18344

The Lodge at Woodloch

The Lodge at Woodloch is a well-known spa that people gladly travel for. From relaxing in the co-ed whisper lounge to enjoying the aqua garden's hydromassage "waterwalls" or activity pool with floor-to-ceiling windows surrounded by nature, this is a place where you can choose to be as active or relaxed as you wish.

Their luxury adult-only Poconos spa offers a unique selection of expert body treatments, massages, facials, and salon services designed to create heightened levels of relaxation and well-being.

Address: 109 River Birch Ln, Hawley, PA 18428

The Spa at Mount Airy

The Spa at Mount Airy is located in the Mount Airy Casino Resort, and is an adult-only resort. The spa is available to both hotel and non-hotel guests and appointments must be made in advance.

You can choose from several spa services ranging from pedicures to full body massages. Hotel guests can enjoy their 51,000 square foot indoor/outdoor pool space complete with a poolside bar and decadent daybeds. Several online reviews point out that the spa is clean, has great amenities and friendly staff.

Address: 312 Woodland Rd, Mt Pocono, PA 18344