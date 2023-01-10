3 Adorable Cafes and Dessert Spots Along East Main Street in Lititz, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

It's hard to beat downtown Lititz when it comes to small-town charm. Especially East Main Street.

From characteristic bars and pubs to adorable, charming cafes and bakeries, there's a lot to choose between along this stretch. Here are some of my favorites:

Cafe Arabella

Cafe Arabella is a modern farmhouse-style cafe with more than just food and coffee drinks. Here, you'll also find handmade candles and soaps, cards, and carefully curated decor available for purchase.

The atmosphere is relaxing and it's the kind of place you can sit for hours without feeling pushed to leave. Also - their coffee mugs are absolutely stunning.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Address: 40 East Main St #1947, Lititz, PA 17543

Slate Cafe

Slate Cafe offers breakfast all day and light fare. As for coffee drinks, they have a bit of everything - my favorite is the truffle espresso. I've had it twice and it was outstanding both times.

The design of the place is casual and somewhat sleek, with plenty of sunlight and natural colors.

Address: 43 East Main St, Lititz, PA 17543

Sweet Legacy Gourmet

If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, order anything from Sweet Legacy Gourmet, find a bench to sit on, and indulge.

They have freshly baked (very large) cookies, old-fashioned fudge, handcrafted caramel, chocolate-covered cashews, and a lot more.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

The owners are third-generation makers of hand-crafted confections, and they have refined and perfected those delicious old-fashioned recipes. Everything you come by in their shop is made by hand in small batches, with fresh and natural ingredients.

I've stopped by Sweet Legacy Gourmet quite a few times, and my favorite is the handmade caramel-dipped marshmallows. Gosh they're so good.

Address: 55 East Main St, Lititz, PA 17543