Lititz, PA

3 Adorable Cafes and Dessert Spots Along East Main Street in Lititz, PA

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mcQgk_0k9fpRUK00
Photo bySara Melissa Frost

It's hard to beat downtown Lititz when it comes to small-town charm. Especially East Main Street.

From characteristic bars and pubs to adorable, charming cafes and bakeries, there's a lot to choose between along this stretch. Here are some of my favorites:

Cafe Arabella

Cafe Arabella is a modern farmhouse-style cafe with more than just food and coffee drinks. Here, you'll also find handmade candles and soaps, cards, and carefully curated decor available for purchase.

The atmosphere is relaxing and it's the kind of place you can sit for hours without feeling pushed to leave. Also - their coffee mugs are absolutely stunning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpOPw_0k9fpRUK00
Photo bySara Melissa Frost

Address: 40 East Main St #1947, Lititz, PA 17543

Slate Cafe

Slate Cafe offers breakfast all day and light fare. As for coffee drinks, they have a bit of everything - my favorite is the truffle espresso. I've had it twice and it was outstanding both times.

The design of the place is casual and somewhat sleek, with plenty of sunlight and natural colors.

Address: 43 East Main St, Lititz, PA 17543

Sweet Legacy Gourmet

If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, order anything from Sweet Legacy Gourmet, find a bench to sit on, and indulge.

They have freshly baked (very large) cookies, old-fashioned fudge, handcrafted caramel, chocolate-covered cashews, and a lot more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dvk3o_0k9fpRUK00
Photo bySara Melissa Frost

The owners are third-generation makers of hand-crafted confections, and they have refined and perfected those delicious old-fashioned recipes. Everything you come by in their shop is made by hand in small batches, with fresh and natural ingredients.

I've stopped by Sweet Legacy Gourmet quite a few times, and my favorite is the handmade caramel-dipped marshmallows. Gosh they're so good.

Address: 55 East Main St, Lititz, PA 17543

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Small Town# Visit Pennsylvania# Lititz# Food and Drink# Local Business

Comments / 1

Published by

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories + food, mostly from PA.

Lititz, PA
7K followers

More from Melissa Frost

Lancaster, PA

4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA This Weekend

No plans for the weekend? Here are four highlights of things happening around the county, from an international food tour to art workshops and a read-a-loud event. International Food Tour of Lancaster offers a taste of flavors from around the globe. Try a diverse mix of international flavors—from Scandinavian to Cuban, French or Italian, there's a bit of everything. Along the way, you get to talk to at locals, hearing stories of immigrants and refugees who moved to Lancaster, PA, now running local, successful food businesses.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

Highlights from Dining at Harvest Seasonal Grill: Wine Flight, Korean BBQ Wraps and Local Produce

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar has been around for a couple of years in Lancaster, PA. It's located within the Belmont shopping area and has made itself known locally for its farm-to-table approach. This is an increasingly popular food trend, and particularly doable to accomplish in Lancaster with its fertile soil and prime farmland.

Read full story
1 comments

Tucked Away in The Mountains of Pennsylvania is This Architectural Landmark

If you're into architecture, odds are you've heard of Frank Lloyd Wright (1867-1959). He designed 1,114 architectural works of all types, 532 of which were realized. "Buildings must be sincere"

Read full story
23 comments
Lancaster County, PA

3 Adorable Small Towns in Lancaster Worth Visiting During The Winter Blues

Lancaster County is home to a variety of small towns and villages that are simply adorable. Although the city is a fun year-round destination for food and culture, there are some unique places (some with quirky names) spread across the more rural farmland areas of the county.

Read full story
4 comments

Need a Break? 3 Top-Rated Spas and Wellness Centers in The Poconos

The Poconos is the ultimate place to find relaxation, especially if you enjoy being surrounded by nature and the mountain air. If you're feeling like treating yourself to a luxury break, here are three highly rated spas and wellness centers in the Poconos.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website

The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.

Read full story
13 comments
Lancaster, PA

4 Free Things To Do in Lancaster, PA, With Kids This Winter

From art museums to used books and public park trails, there's a bit of everything in Lancaster, and it doesn't all cost money. Here are 4 free things to do in Lancaster, PA with kids this winter.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Saving Money This Year? These Stores in Lancaster Might Help Shrink Your Grocery Bill

One of the most common New Year's resolutions for 2023 is "Save more money". According to a survey by Statista, 39% of the respondents said they want to save more moving forward.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

Double C, Lancaster: A Trendy Spot for Spicy Margaritas and Tacos

Once you enter through what I think is one of the coolest doors within the Lancaster City food scene, it's easy to understand that Double C has become a trendy go-to spot for drinks and light meals. The atmosphere is friendly and down-to-earth.

Read full story
2 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie Website

Eat This, Not That! is a go-to website for all things food and health. Although a waffle isn't the healthiest thing you can eat, I am highlighting one of their stories featuring Pennsylvania waffles. Because sometimes we can all go for a waffle - one that is crisp on the edges, a bit fluffy in the middle, with outstanding flavor. And of course, real maple syrup.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

Fox Meadows, Leola: A Kid-Friendly Restaurant With More Than Famous Ice Cream

Fox Meadows Creamery has previously been ranked among the top places to get ice cream in not only Lancaster, but the entire state. I haven't tried all the ice cream in Pennsylvania, but I can say from what I have tasted, Fox Meadows beat everything else out there.

Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster, PA

3 Trendy Places to Eat Brunch in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]

Few things beat a relaxing, filling weekend brunch out. Lancaster has a fair share of trendy spots pinned down all across the county. Here are three eateries serving up delicious foods during the weekend.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PA

Healthy, wholesome eating is great, but some days, nothing beats a fast food meal. When that's the case, these are some of the top options when it comes to fast food spots in Philadelphia, PA.

Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster, PA

4 Highly Rated Fitness Centers and Gyms in Lancaster, PA

Did your new year's resolutions include "get in better shape" or "get fit"?. It's one of the most common goals we set at the start of each new year. Work out, join a gym, eat healthier, dry month without consuming alcohol, ditching sugar, embracing an active lifestyle, anything and everything related to our health.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

4 Places For Indoor Family Fun in and Around Lancaster, PA This Holiday

Holidays can be jolly and all, but at some point, it's nice to take a break and get out of the house. Especially if you're a parent of young kids. Here are a handful of places for indoor family fun in and around Lancaster, PA this holiday.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?

It's impossible to miss these days, the gorgeous building on 66 North Queen Street. Lit up in holiday blue and sparkly lights, Yorgos Restaurant & Lounge, a casual and friendly gathering spot for locals, looks absolutely stunning - almost like an urban winter wonderland.

Read full story
6 comments

4 Fun and Hearty Side Dishes For The Holidays

Christmas is approaching and with the holiday comes plenty of foods. From Thanksgiving to the next thing, right? November and December are all about cozy vibes and plenty of food. The holiday feast is never complete without a large variety of side dishes.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

4 Bars Worth Visiting in Lancaster City and Beyond This Holiday

Local or out-of-towner, Lancaster City and the surrounding areas are a haven for cool, characteristic bars. Here are four local favorites worth visiting - especially if you need a break from holiday foods and just want a beer:

Read full story
2 comments
Ephrata, PA

Last-Minute Holiday Presents? Visit Ephrata's Green Dragon Market For Unique Gifts and Local Foods

If you're tired of those last-minute trips to Walmart, Target or the mall before the holidays, you're not alone. These areas tend to be packed with people, stressed out and looking to purchase last minute holiday gifts to put under the Christmas tree.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy