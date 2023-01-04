3 Trendy Places to Eat Brunch in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Few things beat a relaxing, filling weekend brunch out. Lancaster has a fair share of trendy spots pinned down all across the county. Here are three eateries serving up delicious foods during the weekend.

Hudson Botanical, Smoketown

Featured in the photo above is one of their seasonal meals I consumed recently - a Pulled Pork Bennie from their seasonal brunch selection, with braised pork, roast potato and onion hash, poached eggs, on sourdough. With a side of truffle fries.

Hudson Botanical is one of my favorite spots for brunch and lunch in Lancaster County. The restaurant is run by Brent Hudson who has extensive knowledge of Australian and South East Asian fusion-style cooking. It is a farm-to-table cafe in Lancaster, serving up creative dishes to locals as well as tourists visiting the outlets and Amish communities.

Address: 2433 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown, PA 17576

The Bread Pedaler, Lancaster City

The Bread Pedaler is a classic and ever-popular brunch spot in the heart of the city, serving a decent variety of small plates, tacos, and hearty meals such as biscuits and gravy. And, let's not forget the local favorite Bibimbap with sesame Jasmine rice and sautéed steak.

The owners are dedicated to providing fresh, locally sourced, organic breakfast, brunch, and lunch foods to the local community. The Bread Pedaler is a BYOB restaurant, but they also offer featured drinks as part of their special brunch menu.

Address: 116 W Orange St, Lancaster PA 17603

Botanical Creperie, New Holland

A fairly new (September 2022) addition to the cafe scene. This greenhouse-inspired creperie with live plants and a glass roof truly makes you feel you're eating in a gorgeous garden. Botanical Creperie serves fresh pastries, house-made soups, crepes and - freshly roasted coffee - a favorite among many.

New Holland Coffee Co, the owner of the Botanical Creperie, has been around since 2005 and has two locations, in addition to the newbie creperie.

Address: 856 W. Main St. New Holland PA 17557