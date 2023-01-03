4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PA

Photo by Brian Chan on Unsplash

Healthy, wholesome eating is great, but some days, nothing beats a fast food meal. When that's the case, these are some of the top options when it comes to fast food spots in Philadelphia, PA.

Cleavers

Cleavers is dishing up delicious gourmet cheesesteaks.

This spot was established in 2016 and is located in the heart of Center City Philadelphia right by Rittenhouse Park. They use 100% USDA domestic ribeye, fresh chicken breast, freshly baked bread, and fresh artisanal ingredients – all culminating in delicious Philly Cheesesteak creations.

For fast food, this is upscale.

Address: 108 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Man vs Fries

Man vs Fries is a cool and very Instagrammable concept; pick your fries, pick your meat, pick your style. William Bonhorst, the founder, decided to thinking outside box when he launched last year - a delivery-first brand, offering all things fried (including Oreos!).

Address: 1320 Spring Garden St Philadelphia, PA 19123

Jollibee

Jollibee is best known for its staple; Chickenjoy, a signature fried chicken that is delicately hand-breaded, super crispy and fresh, with a secret marinade dotting the i's. This is a Filipino chain of fast food restaurants owned by Jollibee Foods Corporation, up and coming in America. Their Bustleton Ave location is currently the only place you can get Jolliebee in Philadelphia.

Address: 7340 Bustleton Ave Philadelphia, PA 19149

Oh brother Philly

Oh brother Philly is a casual counter-serve destination for classic cheesesteaks, burgers, creative sides and shakes. Reasonably priced and raving reviews, you will not be disappointed getting a 100% ribeye cheesesteak from here.

Address: 206 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106