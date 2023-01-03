4 Highly Rated Fitness Centers and Gyms in Lancaster, PA

Photo by GRAHAM MANSFIELD on Unsplash

Did your new year's resolutions include "get in better shape" or "get fit"?

It's one of the most common goals we set at the start of each new year. Work out, join a gym, eat healthier, dry month without consuming alcohol, ditching sugar, embracing an active lifestyle, anything and everything related to our health.

Being focused on ones health is always good, and personally, I am ready for a little break from holiday movies and sweet treats - I am excited about swapping it for exercising and runs.

Here are a handful highly rated fitness centers and gyms in Lancaster, PA:

The YourLife Gym

The YourLife Gym is not like any other gym or fitness center.

Sure, they have trainers and all the right equipment, but their goal is to have members become grounded in the understanding that you have more to give if your body and mind are engaged together.

It's not just about how your body looks on the outside.

Perfectly said on their website: "If the mind is weak, it won’t matter how strong our body is, because we’ll continue to lack contentment and fulfillment in life. A body transformation may solve some problems, but not the deep-rooted seeds of depression and anxiety or every day battles like stress."

They currently hold a 5 star rating on Google.

Address: 2301 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster PA 17601

Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory Fitness is a total-body group workout that combines science, coaching and technology to guarantee maximum results from the inside out. It’s designed to charge your metabolism for more caloric afterburn, results, and confidence. They have a couple of locations in Lancaster, PA.

The fitness center is on the pricier end, but I've known several people who swear by it. They are also highly rated on Google, their Lancaster locations currently holding a 4.8 and 4.9 rating.

To find the one closest to you, check their website.

Universal Athletic Club

Universal Athletic Club is a privately owned business who has been rated the number one fitness facility in Lancaster County several years by local magazines and newspapers. They offer plenty of classes as well as a spacious area for individual workouts.

Also: They have a kid-zone where you can drop off your kids while you get your workout done.

Address: 2323 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

Spooky Nook Sports

Spooky Nook Sports provides regulation courts and playing fields for more than a dozen sports under one roof. In addition to the 700,000-square-foot indoor facility, The Nook offers an outdoor field hockey pitch and a climate-controlled dome used for field hockey, soccer, football and more.

Their fitness center features the ideal workout facility offering cardiovascular exercise as well as strength training, a 200-meter track, and much more.

Address: 75 Champ Blvd. Manheim PA 17545