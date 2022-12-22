4 Places For Indoor Family Fun in and Around Lancaster, PA This Holiday

Photo by Joshua Oh on Unsplash

Holidays can be jolly and all, but at some point, it's nice to take a break and get out of the house. Especially if you're a parent of young kids.

Here are a handful of places for indoor family fun in and around Lancaster, PA this holiday.

The Planetarium at Reading Public Museum

Neag Planetarium, located at Reading Public Museum, is stargazing. Here, you truly get to explore the wonders and beauty of our solar system. The mission of the museum is to be a dynamic center of lifelong learning and discovery - to educate, enlighten and engage current and future generations through the collection, preservation and interpretation of objects of art, science and civilization.

Address: 500 Museum Rd, Reading, PA 19611

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park is a large-scale indoor adventure park and an ideal destination for action-packed family fun. They offer fun attractions for all ages, from laser tag to a ropes course, a playground and a warrior course - to name a few!

Urban Air opened in Lancaster in 2022, but they have locations throughout North America.

Address: 2040 Bennet Ave, Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17601

The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania

If your little ones enjoy tracks and trains, this family-friendly museum is a must-see. The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania has a collection featuring over 100 historic locomotives and railroad cars that chronicle American railroad history.

Visitors can climb aboard several of the locomotives and cars, inspect a 62-ton locomotive from underneath, view restoration activities via closed-circuit television, enjoy interactive educational programs, and much more. I've visited the museum once with my kids, and it's a great holiday memory.

Address: 300 Gap Rd, Strasburg, PA 17579

Laserdome

Laserdome is an indoor entertainment center with an arena for laser tag, a laser maze, arcade games with prizes, and much more. It's known as a popular birthday party venue, but that doesn't mean you can't go for some family fun, burning off some energy in the laser maze.

Address: 2050 Auction Rd, Manheim, PA 17545