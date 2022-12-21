Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

It's impossible to miss these days, the gorgeous building on 66 North Queen Street.

Lit up in holiday blue and sparkly lights, Yorgos Restaurant & Lounge, a casual and friendly gathering spot for locals, looks absolutely stunning - almost like an urban winter wonderland.

Is this the best holiday-decorated restaurant in Lancaster City these days? My vote is yes.

Historic downtown staple

The building itself is full of history.

A staple in downtown Lancaster since the mid-1800s, once home to the famous Zimmerman’s family restaurant which was in business for almost 50 years. They hosted people from near and far, and it was known as a beloved community restaurant.

Today, the restaurant is owned by George Katsaros who is dishing up classic Mediterranean fare (and some more American meals and typical pub apps).

Options, and plenty of it

The building consists of three floors.

Starting at the top with a rooftop bar and indoor lounge that go by the name Little Mykonos. For a night out partying and dancing, this is a good choice.

For a more intimate date night or a family dinner, the second floor, called Kefi, is ideal. This floor serves upscale Mediterranean food in a cozy and elegant setting.

Lastly, when you just feel like having a beer and some classic bar appetizers, the first floor, usually packed during weekend nights, is perfect. It's a casual pub scene with Mediterranean food as well as wings and other bar staples.

What I love the most about this spot is the lively and friendly atmosphere. For a night out during the holidays, you can't go wrong with Yorgos.

Address: 66 N Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603