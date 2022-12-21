4 Fun and Hearty Side Dishes For The Holidays

Photo by Photo by Libby Penner on Unsplash

Christmas is approaching and with the holiday comes plenty of foods.

From Thanksgiving to the next thing, right? November and December are all about cozy vibes and plenty of food. The holiday feast is never complete without a large variety of side dishes.

Here are some of my favorites:

Amish Ham Balls

This is a local favorite from the Amish. Ham is a staple dish for the Amish around the holidays. For Christmas, the Amish like to prepare some of their ham in meatball form. Topped with a brown sugar sauce, this Pennsylvania Dutch ham staple is a unique addition to the holiday meal.

Recipe: Amish Ham Balls by The Markets at Shrewsbury.

Roasted Baby Carrots

Delish never disappoints. Their fool-proof roasted baby carrots recipe is a favorite for both young and old. Carrots, big and small, are essentials in our house and we use them as sides weekly, if not more.

Recipe: Roasted baby carrots by Delish.

Twice Baked Potato Casserole

A holiday meal is, in my opinion not complete without potatoes. Imagine creamy mashed potatoes, but then complemented by parmesan, cheddar, and bacon, in a casserole. Yes, please.

Recipe: Twice baked potato casserole by The Pioneer Woman.

Hasselback Sweet Potatoes with Pistachio Crumble

Still on potatoes here. What I love about potatoes is that you can create so many different dishes while using them as the main ingredient. This Hasselback sweet potato with pistachio crumble by Valerie Bertinelli is a favorite because it combines sweet and savory, and it's healthy.

Recipe: Hasselback sweet potato with pistachio crumble, Food Network.