4 Bars Worth Visiting in Lancaster City and Beyond This Holiday

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Local or out-of-towner, Lancaster City and the surrounding areas are a haven for cool, characteristic bars. Here are four local favorites worth visiting - especially if you need a break from holiday foods and just want a beer:

Horse Inn, Lancaster City

Horse Inn, pictured above, is one-of-a-kind. Away from the buzz and city noise, this is a standalone restaurant in a quiet residential neighborhood on Fulton Street.

The historic site which looks like it was once a stable, has been transformed into a dining spot with upscale pub fare and specialty cocktails. An almost century-old staple, their tenderloin tips on toast is a menu favorite and tastes surprisingly good.

Address: 540 E Fulton St, Lancaster, PA 17602

Old Republic Distillery Tavern, Ephrata

Old Republic Distillery Tavern was first born in York, PA - celebrating the art of making spirits, producing quality, handcrafted, small-batch distilled spirits, utilizing as much local agriculture as possible.

The tasting room in Ephrata serves all their spirits including vodkas, rums, whiskeys and moonshines. Samples can be tasted and ORD bottles, each bearing a story of PA history, can be purchased on-site.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Address: 3 Dutchland Ave, Ephrata, PA 17522

Stubby's, Lancaster City

A neighborhood corner bar in the heart of Lancaster City, Stubby's. Whether you are in the mood for a beer or just want to watch a game with your friends, Stubby's Bar and Grille has got you covered.

Address: 254 East Frederick Street, Lancaster, PA 17602

Bull's Head Public House, Lititz

You can't go wrong with visiting this one.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Bull's Head Public House is a fun spot to visit during the holidays: Modeled after a traditional British pub, you have plenty of options both when it comes to bar foods and drinks. As for beer, you can choose from 14 rotating beers on tap, two cask-conditioned ales, and 80 bottles. The Bulls Head Public House has also been recognized as the best beer bar in the country by USA Today.

Address: 14 East Main Street Lititz, PA 17543