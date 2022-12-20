Last-Minute Holiday Presents? Visit Ephrata's Green Dragon Market For Unique Gifts and Local Foods

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

If you're tired of those last-minute trips to Walmart, Target or the mall before the holidays, you're not alone. These areas tend to be packed with people, stressed out and looking to purchase last minute holiday gifts to put under the Christmas tree.

Gifts are always fun but when they're unique and local, all the better.

Vintage, gems, food, and more

Green Dragon Farmers Market & Auction, by locals referred to as The Green Dragon Market, is truly one-of-a-kind.

From vintage clothing to colorful gems, from local Amish-made baked goods to handmade, beautifully crafted wooden furniture, this place is packed with items. The best part, it's not some spot where you only get mass-produced stuff.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Let's not forget the antiques. If you’re looking to gift a loved one collectibles or antiques, their weekly flea market is ideal - offering vintage pieces and heirloom items from the Lancaster County area. From decorative Victorian stoneware or a silver-plated serving ware piece, it's a bit of everything, and it's fun to walk around the area filled with characteristic items.

The story

Green Dragon, located in Ephrata, has been around for a while, but it's come a long way since its humble beginning, 90 years ago. Noah Burkholder started the business in 1932, but back then, it wasn't more than a garage and a repair shop. From there, it became a restaurant for a short time before turning into a tavern called “Schreck’s.”

Now, The Green Dragon Farmers Market & Auction sits on a spacious 60-acre site in the heart of Amish Country and they’ve grown to become one of the largest flea markets on the East Coast.

Important notes: The Green Dragon Market is only open on Fridays. It is a popular spot locally and regionally and it can become hard to find parking the later in the day you show up. Early morning is your best bet. Many vendors only accept cash - but there is an ATM on site ($2.50 transaction fee).

Address: 955 North State Street, Ephrata PA 17522