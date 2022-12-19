Tourist or Local: This is Where You Can Ride an Amish Buggy in Lancaster During The Holiday Season

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Rural Lancaster County is gorgeous during the winter season. If you're visiting around the holidays, it's the ideal time to experience what it is like to ride an Amish Buggy. There are a handful of options when it comes businesses offering rides these days, some of which are featured below:

Abe's Buggy Rides

A long-standing family business which has been around since 1968 and is known for taking tourists on authentic rides throughout The Amish farmland.

Abe's Buggy Rides have five different rides to choose from where you will pass several Amish farms, an Amish one-room schoolhouse, and other sites dating back to the 1700s.

Address: 2596 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-hand, Bird-in-hand, PA 17505

Amish All Around Buggy Rides

AAA Buggy Rides, also a family-owned business focusing on showing visitors the wholesomeness of the Amish culture while touring the farmland. The business had been around for over two decades.

Address: Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, PA 17534

Aaron and Jessica’s Amish Buggy Rides

Aaron and Jessica’s Amish Buggy Rides - from Plain N Fancy Farm, an original Amish farm and home to Aaron and Jessica's Buggy Rides - began serving meals and giving buggy rides in 1969. Today, they offer seven routes; long, short and anything in between.

Address: 3121 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, PA 17505

A is for Amish Buggy Rides

A is for Amish Buggy Rides is owned and operated by members of the Amish, Mennonite, and Brethren communities. These people know the area and the people calling it home well, and they gladly answer questions about the Amish lifestyle.

This business is located at the Red Caboose Motel, which offers a large petting zoo, and children can play on an Amish playground as well.

Address: 312 Paradise Ln, Ronks, PA 17572