A Blast from the Past: Oreo Cheesecake Cookies, a Delicious Holiday Treat

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Last year, I shared one of the cookie recipes I use when I make holiday treats for my neighbors here in Lancaster, PA. Every year, as Christmas approaches, we walk around the neighborhood to drop off cookies to our good friends.

The mix of the cheesecake flavor and the crusted Oreos are really the best of both worlds.

I am no baker, but I've managed to make the cookies pictured above, and they taste outstanding. The original recipe was created by Manuela Kjeilen who runs Passion for Baking, over a decade ago:

Recipe, with local twist

1 stick butter, softened

100 grams of cream cheese (Philadelphia, or other brands)

225 grams of sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

180 grams of flour

100 grams of semi-sweet chocolate baking chips

1 pack of Oreos

If you're a Lancaster native, you know Wilbur Chocolate is a local favorite you can't go wrong with. For the semi-sweet chocolate chips, I recommend using Wilbur's baking drops.

Preheat the oven to 190 ˚C (375 ˚F).

Step 1: Mix the butter and cream cheese in a blender for about 8 minutes. Add the sugar, and mix it all for another 3 minutes. Add the vanilla, flour, and chocolate chips. Mix it carefully, by hand this time. Don't over-mix.

Step 2: Crush the black part of the Oreo cookies in a small bowl. Skip the filling, or eat it as you're doing the crushing. Once crushed thoroughly, form the dough into small balls, and start rolling them in the Oreo crust. The more Oreos, the better.

Step 3: Place cookies in the oven, and bake for 12 to 15 minutes, depending on your preference when it comes to the softness of the cookies. I prefer them at 13 minutes.

Customized topping

Once they're out of the oven and have cooled down, you can top the cookies with seasonal colors, or dip them in melted chocolate. This is optional and I usually skip it, since they're perfect as is.

Voila, and the cookies are ready to be shared - or consumed by you.