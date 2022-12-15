Lancaster, PA

3 Lancaster City Restaurants and Bars Worth Visiting in December

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3mLy_0jjXaqmI00
Photo bySara Melissa Frost

If you're one who appreciates holiday decor, now is a good time to eat out in Lancaster City. Streets are all about bringing locals and tourists those magical, sparkly vibes.

Here are three restaurants and bars which have done an outstanding job decorating for the season (or got lucky with the view):

Josephine's

So elegant, and so well put together. Located underground at West Grant Street, it's impossible to not stare at the stunning, seasonal decorations at Josephine's.

The food is top-notch, too. Everything they serve is made from scratch by their imaginative chefs, crafting a creative and delicious fare with unique dishes. I've had their short rib, which was a seasonal item on the menu, and it tasted amazing.

Josephine's is a restaurant worth visiting any time, but especially during the holidays. It's a popular spot, though, so make sure to get reservations.

Address: 50 W Grant St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Shot & Bottle

Shot & Bottle is located right by Penn Square, so by dining here, you get the most magical view of the city, looking right at the majestic Christmas Tree:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFhfv_0jjXaqmI00
Photo bySara Melissa Frost

The restaurant is a feel-good, low-key spot dishing up brunch dishes, handhelds as well as hearty entrees, cocktails and draft beers. It has a large bar, and is perfect for a good time out with friends during the holiday season.

Address: 2 N Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Altana

Altana is best known for its stylish outdoor rooftop lounge during the summer season. However, these days, if you look up from the street, you can spot their giant holiday decor in their windows. It brings an inviting, seasonal and cozy feel.

Plus, Altana is the kind of place you can visit for all occasions: A night out with new or old friends, a date night with your significant other, or a quick meal with coworkers.

Address: 26 E King St, Lancaster, PA 17602

